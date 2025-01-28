Trump to freeze federal funds as admin weeds out 'wokeness' in budget

President Donald Trump's administration is set to put a pause on tens of billions of dollars' worth of federal grants and loans on Tuesday, according to an internal memo from the Office of Management and Budget obtained by Blaze News.

The temporary funding freeze was put into effect as the OMB puts forth an ideological review of the budget. As a result, the administration is pausing funds to any grant or loan that "may be implicated by the executive orders" Trump has implemented, including foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI programs, "woke gender ideology," and the Green New Deal.

'Career and political appointees in the executive branch have a duty to align federal spending and action with the will of the American people as expressed through presidential priorities.'

Notably, the freeze does not affect funding for Medicare or Social Security benefits.

"The use of federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and Green New Deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve," the memo reads. "This memorandum requires federal agencies to identify and review all federal financial assistance programs and supporting activities consistent with the president's policies and requirements."

Several prominent Democrats, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, heavily criticized the funding freeze. Despite this, the memo pointed out that Americans overwhelmingly elected Trump, who campaigned on addressing the government's bloated budget.

"The American people have elected Donald J. Trump to be president of the United States and gave him a mandate to increase the impact of every federal taxpayer dollar," the memo reads. "In fiscal year 2024, of the nearly $10 trillion that the federal government spent, more than $3 trillion was federal financial assistance, such as grants and loans. Career and political appointees in the executive branch have a duty to align federal spending and action with the will of the American people as expressed through presidential priorities."

"Financial assistance should be dedicated to advancing American priorities, focusing taxpayer dollars to advance a stronger and safer America, eliminating the financial burden of inflation for citizens unleashing American energy and manufacturing, ending 'wokeness' and the weaponization of government, promoting efficiency in government, and Making America Healthy Again," the memo reads.

