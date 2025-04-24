Trump to take on infamous 'Signalgate' editor Jeffrey Goldberg, who pushed 'many fictional stories'

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will be meeting with Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of the Atlantic who most recently broke the now-infamous "Signalgate" story.

Trump asserted that Goldberg had previously published "fictional stories" about the president and his administration. Despite this, Trump will be interviewed by Goldberg and other journalists from the outlet for a story entitled "The Most Consequential President of this Century."

"Later today I will be meeting with, of all people, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor of The Atlantic, and the person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on 'Suckers and Losers' and, SignalGate, something he was somewhat more 'successful' with," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

One "hoax" Trump is referring to includes Goldberg's article from September 2020 that claimed the president called Americans who died in combat "suckers" and "losers." The article relies on anonymous sources who alleged that Trump talked down on fallen soldiers during a 2018 trip to France, which was heavily refuted by over a dozen on-the-record sources, including several administration officials.

"Jeffrey is bringing with him Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker, not exactly pro-Trump writers, either, to put it mildly!" Trump added. "The story they are writing, they have told my representatives, will be entitled, 'The Most Consequential President of this Century."

Although Goldberg's journalistic career has not always been flattering to the president, Trump said he was open to the interview for personal reasons.

"I am doing this interview out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it's possible for The Atlantic to be 'truthful.' Are they capable of writing a fair story on 'TRUMP'? The way I look at it, what can be so bad – I WON!"