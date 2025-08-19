VIDEO: Trump drops revealing aside about his faith while discussing Ukraine-Russia war

While the historic negotiations for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine continue, President Donald Trump suggested that the final destination of his soul was partly motivating his efforts to end the war.

The president completed a summit with European leaders at the White House on Monday to discuss the peace negotiations, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump reportedly left the meeting at one point to directly call Russian President Vladimir Putin via phone.

'I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole, but if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.'

On Tuesday while discussing the negotiations on Fox News, the president jokingly said that he was working hard because it would help him gain entry into heaven.

"You know, if I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed ... I want to try and get to heaven if possible," said the president.

"I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole, but if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons," he added.

He went on to take credit for possibly staving off a nuclear war between Pakistan and India by pressuring both countries through trade negotiations.

The Fox News hosts laughed at his religious aside, but many on social media saw it as an insight into the president's faith.

"Trump humbly expresses his faith while working for peace. Ending the Ukraine-Russia war would be a historic and righteous achievement," replied one user on X.

"This moment of openness to the public about what is going through his mind on the daily, you may hate the man, but pray for him," read another response.

"Pray for him," said another user.

After meeting with Putin in Alaska, the president said that they had made progress but had not yet reached a deal. He suggested that they may meet a second time, after which Putin joked that perhaps the second meeting could be in Moscow.

Trump has since said he is working to arrange a meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy, and himself.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has lasted for more than two years.

