Trump unveils Air Force's newest fighter jet — and what it will be called

President Donald Trump announced in the Oval Office on Friday the U.S. Air Force's newest generation of fighter jet that has been in development for over five years and what its designation will be.

With Secretary of Defense Pete Hegesth standing next to him at the Resolute Desk, Trump said the sixth generation of fighter jet will be called the F-47.

"At my direction, the U.S. Air Force is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet. Number six ... nothing in the world comes even close to it. It will be known as the F-47. The generals picked the number. It's a beautiful number," Trump said. "There's never been anything even close to it, from speed to maneuverability to what it can have to payload."

Trump said the Air Force awarded the F-47 contract to Boeing.

"The name of this program is the Next Generation of Air Dominance, and Mr. President, because of your leadership, your clarity, America is going to have generations, in the future, of air dominance. ... Now we have the F-47, which sends a very direct, clear message to our allies that we're not going anywhere and to our enemies that we will be able to project power around the globe, unimpeded for generations to come," Hegseth said about the fighter.

Trump said he is unable to say how much the F-47 will cost because the price tag could give away certain capabilities.

"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation," he added.

There was a poster board with a rendering of the F-47 next to Trump during the announcement, though it was in the shadows. White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino provided another rendition on X that shows a clearer picture of the jet.

