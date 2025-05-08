Trump unveils first trade deal with UK, securing major milestone amid tariff uncertainty

President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom on Thursday, on the 80-year anniversary of Victory Day, marking the first trade deal of his second term.

This trade deal comes just a month after the administration first implemented tariffs on dozens of foreign countries aimed at renegotiating trade deals that are more advantageous to America.

Both Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that while the groundwork for the trade deal has been laid out, some of the details are still being finalized.

"With this deal, the U.K. joins the United States in affirming that reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle of international trade," Trump said. "The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol, and virtually all products produced by our great farmers."

"In addition, the U.K. will reduce or eliminate numerous non-tariff barriers that unfairly discriminated against American products," Trump added. "This is now turning out, I think, really, to be a great deal for both countries."

Trump also noted that the U.K. was previously "a little closed" toward the United States, saying the trade deal will now reopen and even expedite trade between the two countries.

"They'll also be fast-tracking American goods through their customs process so our exports go to a very, very quick form of approval, and there won't be any red tape," Trump said. "Things are going to move very quickly both ways."

"Furthermore, in a historic step, the deal includes plans that will bring the United Kingdom into the economic security alignment with the United States," Trump said. "That's the first of its kind. So we have a big economic security blanket."

"We can finish ironing out some of the details," Starmer said over the phone during Trump's press conference.

"The final details are being written up in the coming weeks," Trump added.

