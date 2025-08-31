Trump vows to give Chicago the DC treatment unless Democrat Gov. Pritzker gets his act together: 'We're coming!'

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he was federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., and deploying the National Guard there in order to "re-establish law, order, and public safety."

While Democrats and other liberal pundits reflexively denounced Trump's intervention, their critiques were premature. Since Trump took action, violent crime in D.C. reportedly is down 45%, and carjackings are down 87%.

'He is CRAZY!'

Having demonstrated just how quickly order can be restored with will and determination, Trump now is looking to help other crime-ridden cities across the country.

But during a press conference last week, Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the president's efforts to make cities safer, claiming what Trump is doing "is illegal, it is unconstitutional, it is un-American."

"Mr. President, do not come to Chicago," added Pritzker. "You are neither wanted here nor needed here."

But Trump noted in a Saturday evening Truth Social post, "Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn't need help in preventing CRIME."

The president added, "He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!"

Underscoring Trump's concerns, Chicago kicked off the Labor Day weekend with — you guessed it — another spate of shootings.

Police indicated that as of Sunday morning, at least 32 people had been shot in the city — three fatally — WLS-TV reported. Among the victims was a 43-year-old woman who was approached then reportedly riddled with bullets at the hands of five male suspects.

The Windy City is no stranger to bloody weekends — or weekdays, for that matter.

Chicago Police Department statistics indicate that so far this year there have been at least 266 murders, 1,141 reported sexual assaults, 4,003 robberies, 10,774 motor vehicle thefts, 11,488 felony thefts, and 3,971 burglaries.

Chicago — which has secured the top spot on Orkin's list of America's rattiest cities for the last 10 years — has a 5-rating on Neighborhood Scout's crime index in which 100 is safest.

Yet while Pritzker has criticized the idea of Trump deploying the National Guard to assist Chicago, the city's Mayor Brandon Johnson — who has an approval rating of 26% according to a recent poll by the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation and the National Opinion Research Center, both at the University of Chicago — is especially opposed.

Johnson signed an executive order Saturday "denouncing any attempts to deploy the United States Armed Forces and/or the National Guard and/or militarized civil immigration enforcement in Chicago."

In the order, the unpopular mayor demanded that Trump and agents under his authority "stand down from any attempts" to deploy troops in the city and vowed to ensure the Chicago Police Department remains a locally controlled law enforcement agency under mayoral authority.

'Cracking down on crime should not be a partisan issue.'

Additionally, Johnson said federal agents and troops cannot wear masks while performing their duties.

"We have received credible reports that we have days, not weeks before our city sees some type of militarized activity by the federal government," said Johnson. "We must take immediate, drastic action to protect our people from federal overreach."

The White House reportedly has written off Johnson's executive order signing as a "publicity stunt."

"If these Democrats focused on fixing crime in their own cities instead of doing publicity stunts to criticize the President, their communities would be much safer," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement to the Independent. "Cracking down on crime should not be a partisan issue, but Democrats suffering from [Trump Derangement Syndrome] are trying to make it one."

