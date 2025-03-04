Trump's newly confirmed education secretary outlines DOE's 'final mission'

The U.S. Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as education secretary on Monday in a 51-45 vote along party lines.

McMahon expressed her gratitude to President Donald Trump and noted that she is "prepared to lead the Department in this transformational time and embrace the challenge to improve the education system for the more than 100 million children and college students who deserve better."

Shortly after taking the oath of office, McMahon provided an idea of how she plans to follow through on Trump's education-related campaign promises and recent executive orders.

McMahon said in a Tuesday statement titled "Our Department's Final Mission" that despite taxpayers sinking over $1 trillion into the Department of Education since it began operations nearly 45 years ago — blowing $268 billion in fiscal year 2024 alone — "the reality of our education system is stark."

'The Department of Education's role in this new era of accountability is to restore the rightful role of state oversight in education.'

"Student outcomes have consistently languished. Millions of young Americans are trapped in failing schools, subjected to radical anti-American ideology, or saddled with college debt for a degree that has not provided a meaningful return on their investment," wrote McMahon. "Teachers are leaving the profession in droves after just a few years — and citing red tape as one of their primary reasons."

To avoid throwing more good money after bad, to halt the standardization of students nationwide by a low standard, and to altogether eliminate "bureaucratic bloat," McMahon indicated the DOE must undergo a "historic overhaul" with the following three guiding principles in mind:

"Parents are the primary decision makers in their children's education."

"Taxpayer-funded education should refocus on meaningful learning in math, reading, science, and history — not divisive DEI programs and gender ideology."

"Postsecondary education should be a path to a well-paying career aligned with workforce needs."

"The Department of Education's role in this new era of accountability is to restore the rightful role of state oversight in education and to end the overreach in Washington," wrote McMahon.

According to McMahon, this restoration at the federal department Trump said he wants shuttered will "profoundly impact staff, budgets, and agency operations."

The education secretary indicated that among the impactful decisions planned is a transfer of educational oversight to the states; a removal of red tape and bureaucratic barriers; and a return to the basics in the classroom.

Already, the DOE has taken action to eliminate race-obsessive DEI initiatives per the president's Jan. 20 executive ordertitled "Ending radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferencing"; canceling ongoing DEI training and service contracts; placing DEI commissars on administrative leave; ditching the department's equity action plan; creating an "End DEI" public portal for parents, students, and teachers; and scrubbing DEI resources from the department's website.

The department has also "welcomed back" its employees to in-person work; offered its roughly 4,000 employees $25,000 to hit the bricks; reined in the federal government's influence of state Charter School Program grant awards; canceled billions of dollars-worth of grants to radical outfits; and restored the first Trump administration's Title IX rule protecting women and deep-sixed Biden-era guidance regarding transvestites in girls' sports.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!