Tulsi Gabbard tells Glenn Beck she's suing Biden admin for placing her on terror watch list

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said she is filing a lawsuit over being placed on a terror watch list after she criticized Vice President Kamala Harris (D) as being unfit to serve as president.

Gabbard revealed her litigious intent to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on his show Wednesday.

'There are many Americans whose names will never make headlines who have also been wrongly targeted by this administration specifically because of their political views and their exercise of their right to free speech.'

"The Federal Marshal's whistleblowers came forward and exposed the truth and provided evidence about how one day after I criticized Kamala Harris on a televised national interview, talking about how dangerous the consequences would be if she were to serve as president and commander in chief, the very next day, I was placed on a domestic terror watch list called 'Quiet Skies,'" she said.

Gabbard added that the watch list is so secretive that even members of Congress are uninformed about its existence.

"Given no reason why I was put on the list, there's no due process to say, 'Hey show me what you got and take me off the list.' As far as I know, the last time that I asked, I heard that the targeting package that the TSA built against me is still operational," she continued.

Gabbard said she is pursuing legal action with the help of attorney Jay Sekulow and the American Center for Law and Justice.

"I hope that Congress takes this up," she added. "I'm not the only one who's being impacted by this. There are many Americans whose names will never make headlines who have also been wrongly targeted by this administration specifically because of their political views and their exercise of their right to free speech."

She said in August that she was still on the watch list after endorsing former President Donald Trump for November.

Gabbard helped Trump prepare for his debate with Kamala Harris after the former congresswoman shut down the Democratic vice president during their 2020 Democratic primary debate.

Here's Glenn Beck's interview with Gabbard:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!