Tulsi Gabbard: I’m STILL on a Harris-Biden watchlist after Trump endorsement

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recently exposed that she had been put on the TSA’s “Quiet Skies” watchlist, which is often used for tracking potential domestic terrorists.

And after endorsing former President Trump — she’s still on the watchlist.

“I’m the most recent target for the Kamala Harris administration. For criticizing Kamala Harris, they put me on a secret domestic terror watch list, which I’m told is still operational and still going on,” Gabbard tells Glenn Beck.

But that’s not her only concern with the current and potentially future administration.

“On the issue of war and peace, which doesn’t get talked about often enough in these presidential elections, but really is core to our ability to live in a free and peaceful and prosperous society. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have gotten us embroiled in multiple wars in different parts of the world,” Gabbard explains.

“It is directly because of their foreign policy that we sit here one spark away from nuclear war,” she continues, while Glenn notes that Kamala’s DNC speech really did make her sound like a warmonger.

“I was shocked, it was almost like part of her acceptance speech at the convention was written by John Bolton. I mean she sounded like an absolute hawk, like Lindsey Graham, when it comes to war,” Glenn says.

“It didn’t surprise me,” Gabbard explains. “It was just another proof point showing that Joe Biden hasn’t been calling the shots and making decisions over the last three and a half years. If Kamala Harris is elected president, neither will she.”

“She is the latest figurehead for the military industrial complex, the deep state, national security state, all of those who derive the mainstream propaganda media, those who derive power or profit from us being in a constant state of war, wrote those talking points.”

“And that script was fed into that teleprompter, and Kamala Harris declared it loud and proud,” Gabbard continues, adding, “So we know exactly who she’ll be working for.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.