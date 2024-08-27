Tulsi Gabbard tells Glenn Beck a 'cabal of neocon elitist warmongers' is in control of the government, not Joe Biden

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said that a "cabal of neocon elitist warmongers" is calling the shots in the government, not President Joe Biden.

Gabbard made the comments while a guest on Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck's radio show Tuesday.

'They think that we as voters are so stupid as to fall for it, to fall for the lie.'

Beck was criticizing a recent comment from a Hollywood celebrity who said he would support Vice President Kamala Harris (D) no matter what she said in an interview. Gabbard then launched into her invective.

"This is important for voters to recognize. The more these Hollywood celebrities and other people say those kinds of things, it just reinforces ... that they think that we as voters are so stupid as to fall for it, to fall for the lie, the facade that they are creating," she said.

She went on to accuse Secretary of State Antony Blinken of turning the State Department into "essentially a war department" and said former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were among those actually in charge.

"[There are] many others whose faces and names will not be on the front page or on your television any time soon," she continued, "both in the government as well as outside of the government in the military-industrial complex who are a part of this. They are this cabal of neocon elitist warmongers who will put their power and their profits ahead of people every day of the week."



Elsewhere in the interview, Gabbard told Beck how she was helping former President Donald Trump prepare for the first debate against Harris.

"I know how she thinks and how she is going to try to lay some traps, try to bait Donald Trump into walking into the narrative that she is gonna try to push for the American people," she said. "This really will be an opportunity for Donald Trump to expose that to the American people."

Gabbard represented Hawaii in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 until 2021.

Here's part of the interview with Gabbard:

