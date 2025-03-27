UK prime minister nailed with brutal ridicule after proudly announcing ban on ninja swords

The prime minister of the United Kingdom was brutally ridiculed on social media after he proudly announced that the government would be banning ninja swords.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on social media that the restrictions on owning the Japanese swords would be put in place by summer. The campaign to ban ninja swords began after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda was killed by a sword just outside of his home in 2022 in a case of mistaken identity.

'The only thing that stops a bad guy with a ninja sword is a good guy with a ninja sword.'

"Confirmed: Ninja swords will be banned by this summer. When we promise action we take it," wrote Starmer.

Critics pounced on the announcement to mock Starmer and the European instinct to ban weapons rather than allow citizens to defend themselves.

"The only thing that stops a bad guy with a ninja sword is a good guy with a ninja sword," responded Jim Geraghty of National Review.

"Ninjaswords don't kill people; ninjas do," replied Rob Henderson of the Manhattan Institute.

"Despite making up only 13% of the population, Yellow Power Rangers are responsible for 94% of Ninjasword attacks," said one amateur statistician.

"This is hilarious. How much more can they disarm you in the UK until you do something? Next Ginsu knives. Then butter knives. Then rolling pins. Have you looked into squirt guns? No one needs a high powered Super Soaker," said Carmine Sabia.

"There's a reason why the old saying, 'Don't bring a knife to a gun fight' is still a thing. He's banning swords, next will be hammers, then screwdrivers, then pencils," responded John Rich.

Under the new law, anyone caught with a ninja sword in the U.K. can face up to six months in prison, but that could be increased to two years under plans in a crime bill.

