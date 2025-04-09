Unhinged leftist female calls out skin color of Tesla Cybertruck driver: 'And you're black? You know he owned people, right?'

A decidedly triggered left-wing motorist was caught on cellphone video berating a Tesla Cybertruck driver on a street — and she actually referenced the Cybertruck driver's skin color.

"Loser!" the female yelled. "And you're black? You know he owned people, right? You know he was a slave owner? How dumb are you? Loser!"

The couple told KVVU they’ve been flipped off while in their Cybertruck before, but Saturday's incident is the most serious interaction so far.

After the Cybertruck driver hollers back at the female a few times to "shut the f**k up!" she is seen on the video speeding in front of the Cybertruck driver, poking her torso out of the driver-side window, and giving one last parting shot: "And you're black! What the [bleeped out]!"

The Cybertruck driver simply laughs before the video ends. You can watch it here.

According to KSNV-TV, a couple indicated that the incident took place around 3 p.m. Saturday as they were making a left turn on Cactus Avenue in the Las Vegas area.

The couple, according to KVVU-TV, noted that the female swerved toward their Cybertruck in an attempt to run their truck into the curb. When video recording of the confrontation began, it captured the female flipping them off, KVVU said. That detail isn't captured in the available video, as the female aggressor is blurred out when she's next to the Cybertruck. However, she isn't blurred out in the part of the clip showing her poking her torso out of the window.

The female's rant about, "You know he owned people, right? You know he was a slave owner?" may be a reference to what Snopes said is a story about the father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk "once owning an emerald mine" that "evolved into a larger rumor that had no evidence to support its central claim."

As readers of Blaze News are well aware, leftists far and wide have been losing their minds ever since Musk earlier this year joined President Donald Trump's team as the leader of the DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency — and began cutbacks. Blaze News has noted documented attacks against Tesla — including arson and vandalism — as well as leftist violence amid the property destruction in more than 20 states.

