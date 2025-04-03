Blaze News original: Tesla in the crosshairs: Leftist attacks against Elon Musk's car brand are massive and widespread

Among the biggest stories of the moment is the increasing deluge of Tesla vehicle vandalism — and worse.

Ever since the car company's CEO, Elon Musk, earlier this year joined President Donald Trump's team as the leader of the DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency — and began cutbacks, leftists far and wide have been losing their minds.

'We don't allow people to act out based on what they believe their political affiliations are and what upsets them and who they are upset with, and allow them to take things into their own hands and become essentially a vigilante. ... What does that say about our country?'

One of the ways they've carried out their anger is vandalism of Tesla cars, primarily by "keying" them — scraping keys or other hard objects against the exterior surface as the offenders walk by.

Blaze News has looked at example after example of this woke phenomenon, and ironically Tesla's onboard Sentry Mode has caught the crooks red-handed, as the technology can record video of activity outside the vehicles.

For example, police in Lakewood, Colorado, arrested Shaydan Hessner and charged the 29-year-old for criminal tampering after video showed a Tesla Cybertruck getting keyed last month in the parking lot of the Colorado Mills Mall, KDVR-TV reported.

Indeed, similar acts have been occurring at an alarming pace. Blaze News has noted documented attacks against Tesla — including arson and vandalism — as well as leftist violence amid the property destruction in more than 20 states.

Here's a rundown, just for starters:

The following are further examples, fleshed out with more detail, of the left's recent lawlessness.

Male, 70, at Tesla protest in Idaho accused of driving his car into Trump-supporting counterprotester Christopher Talbot Image source: Ada County (Idaho) Sheriff's Office A 70-year-old male at a Tesla dealership protest in Meridian, Idaho, is accused of driving his car into a counterprotester, KIVI-TV reported. Christopher Talbot of Meridian made an "obscene gesture" toward a 49-year-old man before hitting the man with his car at the dealership on Franklin Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, the station said, citing the Meridian Police Department. KIVI said the victim had just parked his truck — which was decorated with flags supporting President Donald Trump — and exited the vehicle when Talbot allegedly hit him with his car. The victim then transported himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the station said. The victim took note of Talbot's license plate, after which police went to Talbot's residence and arrested him, KIVI said. Talbot was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with one count of aggravated battery, the station said. He was not granted bail. At the time of the incident, about 30 Tesla protesters and about 200 counterprotesters were gathered at the dealership, KBOI-TV reported, adding that the victim was identified as a counterprotester. You can view a video report here about the incident.

Arrested male is accused of slamming ATV into Tesla vehicle in Texas — and the bizarre incident is captured on viral video Demarkeyun Marquize Cox Bowie County (Texas) Sheriff's Office Video caught the moment when a male riding an ATV slammed it into a Tesla vehicle. The suspect reportedly vandalized other Teslas the same day. Police in Texarkana, Texas, arrested 33-year-old Demarkeyun Marquize Cox on March 25 on charges of criminal mischief and failure to identify/giving false information. Jail records indicate Cox stands 5'2" and weighs 449 pounds. His total bond is $105,000. Police said Cox's rampage began at the Golden Place restaurant on Summerhill Road, where he was captured on the Tesla's surveillance footage ramming into it at full speed. They were investigating the incident when police got a report of another Tesla damaged in a Lowe's parking lot. Police said soon after they saw a man fitting the provided description riding an ATV near the intersection of Summerhill and New Boston Roads. When they questioned Cox, he reportedly gave them a false name. Police got a third report of Tesla vandalism near Genesis Prime Care on College Drive after they arrested Cox. Police also said that the word "Elon" was scratched into two vehicles. You can view a video report here from WBIR-TV about the arrest.

Female Tesla driver, 61, says male motorist repeatedly punched her after cutting her off, boxing her in on busy Arizona road — and video caught it all A 61-year-old Tesla driver told KTVK-TV a male motorist recently cut her off, boxed her in, then exited his car and repeatedly punched her on a busy road in Flagstaff, Arizona. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous and went by the alias "Susan," explained to the station that she was on Route 66 when another vehicle started chasing her. KTVK said Susan has video of the incident, and it shows a motorist in a green car pulling up next to her and then swerving in front of her and boxing her in. Susan told the station that the motorist then exited his car, walked over to her as she was behind the wheel of her Tesla, and then began punching her. Susan told the station she soon bit her attacker's hand; indeed, video shows the male at one point pulling his hand away from the Tesla and shaking it. Moments later, video shows the male motorist's passenger exiting the green car and pulling the attacker away, after which the pair drive off. Flagstaff police cited the suspect, who was due in court March 31, the station said. A statement from police said officers responded to reports of "a road rage incident that escalated into a violent encounter" around 12:30 p.m. March 19, KSAZ-TV reported, adding that investigators said the incident involved a Tesla and a Chevrolet Cavalier. "The driver of the Cavalier, later identified as Robert Artherton, 33, of Flagstaff, drove in front of the Tesla, causing both vehicles to stop in the roadway," the statement said in part, KSAZ reported, adding that Artherton exited his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the Tesla, after which a confrontation ensued. KSAZ said both parties gave conflicting accounts regarding what took place, and police said they both suffered minor injuries. "All parties involved allege that the incident was triggered by driving behaviors, honking, and disorderly hand gestures," officials said in the statement, KSAZ noted. "Mr. Artherton was arrested via a criminal citation for disorderly conduct, assault, and aggressive driving in lieu of detention due to seeking medical attention for an injury to his hand," the statement said in part, according to KSAZ. KTVK reported that another female Tesla owner said she recently departed a Flagstaff grocery store and found a note on her car that read, “She’s a Nazi and a loser.” A few weeks later, she received a threatening text calling her a “Racist POS," the station said. KTVK said both Tesla owners also signed up for a gun safety course at Timberline Firearms, which is north of Flagstaff. “They were targeted because they drove a Tesla and, as a result, felt quite vulnerable,” shop owner Rob Wilson told KTVK. “They were surprised someone would do something like that and realized if they were doing it, and targeting them because of car they drive, they needed to take additional measures to protect themselves.” You can view a video report here about what happened to both Tesla drivers.

Crook caught on video repeatedly keying Tesla in Kansas. Family that owns vehicle has daughter who needs it, since she's confined to wheelchair. Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The family of 18-year-old Abigail Gill owns a Tesla Model X because its automated driving function helps her drive more easily, the Wichita Eagle reported. Abigail has spinal muscular atrophy, and she uses a wheelchair, the paper said. Abigail was out to eat with her mother, brother, and boyfriend on March 20, the paper said, after which they noticed the Tesla had been keyed deeply on both sides. Video connected to the Tesla showed that a male who had been sitting next to them had left the restaurant, keyed the passenger side of the Tesla, went back inside, came out again, and keyed the other side of the Tesla, then then picked up his family, the Eagle said. Video also picked up the suspected culprit's face as well as the license plate of his car, she also told the Eagle. Johnathan F. Erhart, 30, was charged with one count of criminal damage to property on March 28, the paper said. If convicted, he could be sentenced from five to 17 months in prison, the Eagle said, citing Kansas sentencing guidelines. "It’s a super saddening and disappointing thing to see," Abigail told Fox News regarding the incident. You can view a video report about the incident here, which includes an interview with Abigail and security video of the culprit caught in the act.

Male caught on video spray-painting graffiti on Tesla in Whole Foods parking lot in Berkeley — but vehicle's owner is doubling down and expediting order for new Cybertruck A male was caught on Tesla security video spray-painting graffiti on the Tesla in a Whole Foods parking lot in Berkeley, California, KGO-TV reported, adding that the incident took place March 16 and paint cans can be seen in both of the culprit's hands. The Tesla owner, who identified himself as Hiroshi, told the station, "I wasn't shocked because this has been happening so frequently. Even the police, when they showed up, both officers are Tesla owners as well. They expressed to me that they've been dealing with this so much. It's like a trend." Berkeley police have not identified the suspect, KGO said, adding that Hiroshi noted that he had the spray paint removed and is remaining loyal to Tesla. In fact, he told the station he plans to expedite his order for Tesla's new Cybertruck. You can view a video report here about the incident.

'F**k off Nazi': Tesla Cybertruck owner in Western Michigan finds hateful message written on vehicle's window, says he gets 'a lot of middle fingers' every day Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images A Tesla Cybertruck owner who did not want to give his name told WZZM-TV that on March 15 he found a hateful message written on his vehicle at an undisclosed location in Western Michigan's Kent County. The message read, "F**k off Nazi." You can view a video report here about the incident. “We were out with my friends having dinner and drinks and come out to the vehicle with the message on the window," he told WZZM, adding that "there were people around the truck and taking photos and a lot of people laughing. It was very disappointing and frustrating.” He added to the station that his friends were "were embarrassed about it.” The victim also told WZZM that he ordered the $100,000 Cybertruck four years ago, well prior to Elon Musk's work with the Trump administration. While the station said he didn't share his political views, he also said it doesn't matter: “Everyone works hard for what they have, and regardless of their political views, we should respect that.” He also told WZZM that he has no plans to sell his Tesla to avoid such incidents: “I’m not going to let people tell me what I should buy or not buy.” Still, he told the station that every day "I do get a lot of middle fingers" and that "it does not bother me as much when I’m by myself, but when we have kids inside the car, it’s kind of disappointing ... and sad.” The victim told WZZM he plans to turn in the video to police. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office noted to the station that punishment for such an offense could result in a charge of malicious destruction of property.

Dim-witted protester lights himself on fire while trying to destroy Tesla charging stations in South Carolina; suspect arrested, charged with arson A male who appeared to be protesting against Elon Musk's political activity accidentally lit himself on fire while trying to vandalize electronic vehicle charging stations, according to South Carolina police. The incident unfolded on March 13 at the Tesla charging stations near a Mellow Mushroom pizzeria in northern Charleston. The male wrote "Free Ukraine" as well as another message against President Donald Trump with an expletive included, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Police said the male lit material stuffed into beer bottles and threw them at the stations. Witnesses told police the male lit himself on fire by accident and then fled from the scene. Firefighters cut power to the chargers and then extinguished the fire. Investigators collected beer bottles from the alleged attack and had been trying to lift fingerprints from the glass. Police estimated that the male caused about $60,000 in damage to the charging stations. Daniel Clarke-Pounder, 24, of James Island was arrested and charged with arson in connection with the incident, according to a March 14 news release from the U.S. Justice Department. Clarke-Pounder faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Masked leftist thug cuts off Washington state Tesla driver — a mother on her way to doctor's appointment — gets out, walks up to victim's window, and tells her, 'This is a Nazi car' Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images A mother on her way to a doctor's appointment on March 19 in Lynnwood, Washington, told KCPQ-TV a male wearing a ski mask and a camouflage jacket harassed her in a scary incident because she was driving a Tesla. Leigh, a Tesla owner for the last two years, added to the station, "He gets out and walks straight up to my door window. So I cracked my window, and I said, ‘What? What is the problem?’ He goes, ‘You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You're driving it, you need to sell your car.’" Leigh recounted to KCPQ, "I could only see his eyes. ... I had no idea if I was safe or not. I felt very threatened." You can view a video report here about the incident; it includes a clip of the masked male in question approaching her Tesla. A week prior in Lynnwood, a number of Tesla Cybertrucks were spray-painted with graffiti and swastikas at a Tesla Service Station, KIRO-TV reported. The owner of one of the vandalized cars told the station that "as a gay Jewish person, I was kind of taken aback." The victim posted photos of the vandalism on X.

A Philadelphia-area male is accused of scrawling a swastika into the side of a Tesla last month — an act that was caught on the Tesla's security video system. Now a new video has emerged allegedly showing the Tesla owner confronting the culprit. The Doylestown Republican Committee shared video of a male vandalizing the Tesla; police said the act took place in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in Doylestown around 9:30 a.m. March 24. The new video — which was livestreamed to Facebook — shows the Tesla owner allegedly confronting the suspect, who tells the owner, "I can wipe it off with a towel — it's not a key, it's a crayon." He added to the Tesla owner, "It didn't even work." But the Tesla owner explains that his car is being fingerprinted by the police "right now," after which the confronted male asks, "What do you mean it's being fingerprinted?" The Tesla owner said police were trying to "track" the suspect down but noted that Facebook users tracked him down. “I’m sorry. I have nothing against your car, and I have nothing against you," the suspect is heard saying on video. The Tesla owner asks the alleged suspect why he would scratch a swastika on his Tesla, after which the confronted male replies, "Obviously, I have something against Elon Musk" and admits that his actions were "misguided." The Central Bucks Regional Police Department said in a statement that the suspect was identified by his gym membership identification card and his Pennsylvania driver's license. A criminal complaint was filed, and police on March 27 issued an arrest warrant for 55-year-old Chadd Ritenbaugh, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. He was hit with charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment.

Masked thug caught on video spray-painting 'Nazi' on Tesla Cybertruck outside Oklahoma hotel in middle of night A masked male was caught on video spray-painting the word "Nazi" on both sides of a Tesla Cybertruck in the middle of the night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KFOR-TV reported. Tulsa police said officers were called to a Residence Inn at 3:20 a.m. March 11, the station said, adding that the Cybertruck owner received a notification on her phone that someone was tampering with her vehicle. The suspect fled by the time she got to the parking lot, KFOR said. You can view a video report here about the incident. Those with information about the person responsible can contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS with the reference number 2025-011539.

Texas Tesla owner files $1 million civil lawsuit against male accused of keying his Model X — an incident captured on the vehicle's onboard video system Tesla Model X Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images A Texas Tesla owner has filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against the male accused of keying his Model X last month when it was parked at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, KTVT-TV reported. DFW Airport Police arrested Rafael Hernandez in late March and charged him with criminal mischief, the station said, adding that the accused is expected to make his first court appearance on April 8. In the lawsuit, the Tesla owner is identified only by his initials due to fear of threats, KTVT added. Majed Nachawati, managing partner with the Nachawati Legal Group in Dallas, which is representing the Tesla owner, told the station that "this matter has nothing to do with his political persuasions or affiliations. He happens to believe that Tesla, his Model X, is one of the best cars he's ever owned. And he enjoys driving it, plain and simple." The Tesla's onboard camera captured images of a male holding a key fob and appearing to use it to vandalize the vehicle, the station said. The car's owner shared video of the alleged vandalism on social media, hoping to identify the culprit, after which it went viral and led to Hernandez's arrest, KTVK said. "It's just kind of mind-boggling to me that there are people who are so triggered and so disturbed by anything these days that they can go so far as to just cause harm to somebody," the car's owner told the station soon after the incident. More from KTVK: Attorneys for the Tesla owner whose car was keyed said attacks on private individuals due to political disagreements cannot be tolerated. They acknowledged that the vehicle itself is not worth $1 million, but admit their client also wants to send a message with the lawsuit. He's hoping to discourage other acts of violence.



"We don't allow people to act out based on what they believe their political affiliations are and what upsets them and who they are upset with, and allow them to take things into their own hands and become essentially a vigilante. ... What does that say about our country?" Nachawati said. "Whether you're a Republican, whether you're a Democrat, I believe anyone who sees the video and who sees what happened would believe that deterrence would be the biggest part of this case."

Male caught on video keying a Tesla outside Houston Whole Foods confesses to crime — but insists his actions weren't politically motivated A male caught on video keying a Tesla in the parking lot of a Houston Whole Foods on Feb. 13 confessed to the crime but told KPRC-TV that his actions weren't politically motivated. Nicholas Carrion told the station that his behavior was the result of road rage after he said the Tesla driver cut him off, and he decided to follow her into the Whole Foods parking lot. “I felt anger because the woman cut me off. We were both going into the Whole Foods, so I did not follow her directly. I got out and went to the store,” Carrion noted to KPRC. “But after I did my shopping, I came back outside and just couldn’t let it go.” Carrion is now facing charges of felony criminal mischief — not terrorism charges — for the damage he caused to the woman’s Tesla, the station said. Carrion sent the following message to the victim: “I did not mean to cause you that much fear. This was in no way politically motivated. I just hope you are able to live a normal life and not be in fear to just do normal activities and drive around in the Tesla.” The victim, however, told KPRC she had no prior knowledge of any road rage incident, expressed disbelief, and said if she had been aware of a confrontation, she wouldn't have left her car unattended in the parking lot. You can view a video report here about the new developments.

Masked punk caught on video scrawling, 'This car supports Nazis,' on Tesla in downtown Syracuse Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images An unidentified individual wearing a face mask was caught on video March 16 scrawling, "This car supports Nazis," on a Tesla vehicle in downtown Syracuse, WSTM-TV reported. “Protesting is a right that we all have, but destroying people’s property is not," the car owner, Shawn Freed, told the station in an interview. Freed posted the video of the vandalism to his X account, after which Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg reposted the clip. Despite the hassle, Freed told WSTM he's not getting rid of his car: "In some ways, I see myself as someone who is a voice for the other people who are innocent bystanders who have their property destroyed." Freed added to the station that he reported the vandalism to Syracuse police, who are investigating. You can check out a video report here about the incident, which also includes the interview with Freed.

Florida woman charged with felony after allegedly smearing Tesla door handle with large wad of gum, spitting on it — which left door inoperable The Tesla's owner said the alleged gum-wad vandalism was captured on the built-in cameras of his car, which was in the parking garage of the JCPenney store at the Aventura Mall around 12:45 p.m. March 22. Yamaris Marrero, 45, of Hallandale Beach was arrested and charged with a felony. Police said she was identified through the video, which showed a vandal smearing the large wad of gum on the car's door handle and then spitting on it. She was also seen getting into a white Honda Pilot before leaving the garage. The Tesla's owner said the damage from the gum rendered the door handle inoperable. The police report said a security guard spotted Marrero at the mall food court on March 27, after which she was arrested. Police said she made an admission that was redacted from the publicly released report. Marrero originally was charged for criminal mischief with a hate crime enhancement, but that was dropped on March 28, and the charge was lowered from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony. She was held on a $2,500 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The Tesla's owner told WPLG-TV that politics probably motivated the vandalism and that there was no personal interaction between him and the accused woman; police said it was not a traffic dispute. The interview with the Tesla owner can be viewed on WPLG's video report on YouTube, while the video of the woman smearing the gum can be viewed on an earlier news report.

Thug allegedly pours gasoline on Tesla Model S in Seattle, lights vehicle on fire, runs away Photo by SHAH MARAI/AFP via Getty Images A witness told Seattle police that on the night of March 13, a male threw gasoline on a Tesla Model S in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, lit the car on fire, and ran off, KING-TV reported. Police told the station the right front tire area was damaged, while the quarter panel, the hood, and the car's battery all melted. The Seattle Fire Department put out the fire, KING said, adding that police said they are investigating the incident as arson. The suspect has not been identified, the station said, adding that police found the gas can nearby and obtained security images of the suspect carrying the gas can and a plastic bag. You can view a video report here about the incident.

Male reportedly 'under investigation' after allegedly keying Tesla Cybertruck at ritzy New Hampshire mountain resort Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images A male was "under investigation" after allegedly keying a Tesla Cybertruck at ritzy mountain resort in New Hampshire in March. The culprit was caught on video allegedly dragging a key across the vehicle outside the Omni Mountain Resort & Spa in Bretton Woods, Fox News reported. You can view video here of the alleged vandalism. The Tesla owner, Kerri Pouliot, told Fox News that she and her husband "were told at the time of the incident that they would be getting a warrant" for the male suspect's arrest. Pouliot recorded a video when police arrived at the scene, and an officer can be heard asking, "Do you want to talk about what happened here?" the cable network reported. The accused vandal snapped back, "No, I don’t know what happened," Fox News said. Police then told the man that they "had him on video," after which the male replied, "I don't know what happened," the cable network noted. Carroll Police Chief Tadd Bailey told the New Hampshire Union Leader that "the incident is under investigation by us and the Coos County Attorney’s Office," Fox News added. Pouliot told the cable network that she and her husband have "no intentions of ever selling our truck." Omni Mountain Resort & Spa could not be reached for comment, Fox News said.

Couple in Oregon wake up to find their Tesla vehicles spray-painted with the words 'divest' and 'depose' — but they're refusing to cave to woke mob and won't part with their cars A couple in Eugene, Oregon, told KEZI-TV that they found their Tesla vehicles vandalized and spray-painted with the words “divest” and “depose" on the morning of March 20. The couple requested anonymity to protect their safety and added to the station that a camera on their property caught a person approaching the vehicles before dawn. They also said there has been a rise in people being aggressive to them on the road, KEZI reported. “This is really unfortunate that someone feels they need to vandalize and cost somebody time and money,” one of the victims told the station. “I feel very violated. We’re regular people, we live and work in this community, we contribute to community service.” The couple added to KEZI that while their vehicles are being repaired, they had to take them to Portland — a nearly two-hour drive — because their insurance company advised them to keep the Teslas away from Eugene. Still, despite the hassle and heartache, the couple told the station they’re happy with their Tesla vehicles and are planning to keep them. You can view a video report here about the incident.

Federal grand jury charges male, 41, with arson after authorities accuse him of throwing Molotov cocktails at Tesla dealership in Oregon Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images A federal grand jury charged a Salem, Oregon, male with arson after authorities accused him of throwing Molotov cocktails at a local Tesla dealership, the Salem Reporter said. Adam M. Lansky, 41, now faces two charges of attempted arson in addition to an earlier charge of possession of an unregistered destructive device, the outlet said, citing an indictment filed in Portland U.S. District Court on March 18. In the new federal case, Lansky is charged with unlawfully possessing a Molotov cocktail and two counts of attempted arson — one for the Tesla dealership building and the second for a Tesla vehicle, the Reporter said. Lansky was arrested March 4 after a federal investigation linked him to the attempted arson on Jan. 20 and gunshots that destroyed windows on Feb. 19, according to a previous statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the outlet added More from the Reporter: Surveillance footage from the dealership on the morning of the arson showed a man lighting around seven Molotov cocktails and throwing them at Tesla vehicles and the dealership. The man also threw a rock at the dealership’s windows, breaking the glass.



The incident caused around $500,000 in damage, including damaging seven Tesla cars, the complaint said. Lansky is in custody at Yamhill County Jail, according to the county jail roster, and records show he's scheduled to appear in court April 3, the outlet reported. You can view a video report here on the case.

Creep wearing all black in Las Vegas torches at least 5 Teslas with Molotov cocktails, shoots at them — and now authorities have a suspect A male wearing all black torched at least five Tesla vehicles with Molotov cocktails and then shot at them just before 3 a.m. March 18, Las Vegas police said, adding that the incident took place at a Tesla Service Center on West Badura Avenue. The word "resist" was also spray-painted in red onto the door of the service center. A photo on social media showed the vandalism. Paul Hyon Kim, 36, appeared in court March 27 to face federal arson charges in connection with the incident, the Department of Justice said. Kim faces up to 20 years in prison on the arson charge alone; he also was charged with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.

62-year-old male charged with criminal damage for allegedly keying Tesla in Arizona parking lot; the act is caught on video A 62-year-old male was charged with criminal damage for allegedly keying a Tesla vehicle last month in a Gilbert, Arizona, parking lot — and the incident was caught on the car's video system, KTVK-TV reported. The Tesla owner, Shant Janesian, noticed the damage on his car, then viewed video recorded by his vehicle, the station said, adding that the culprit keyed his Tesla at SanTan Village. Janesian filed a report with Gilbert Police, and in addition to viewing the Tesla video, investigators also used surveillance video from surrounding businesses prior to arresting David Moller, KTVK reported. "Just because something that has nothing to do with me, and he’s just going around keying Teslas over certain political reasons, and it's just like, 'Dude, you don’t even know anything about me,'" Janesian told the station in the aftermath. KTVK asked the victim what he would say to Moller, and Janesian replied, “Was it worth it? Like, was it worth it? Did you really get anything out of it? Did it really help your cause? Whatever you’re against, or ... was it just a dumb mistake?” Janesian told the station he'll continue to drive his Tesla. You can view a video report here about the incident.

Video shows male slamming suitcase against Model Y Tesla in southern California airport parking lot as he walks by, causing $3,000 in damage A video shows a male slamming a suitcase against a Model Y Tesla in a parking lot at Ontario International Airport in southern California, which caused $3,000 in damage. The Daily Press report cited a March 19 post on X from Spotted Model: Cars & Tech which includes two videos and two still images related to the vandalism that allegedly took place at 9:25 p.m. March 2 in parking lot No. 3. One video shows the male walking in the parking lot with a suitcase, and he suddenly slams the suitcase into the vehicle and then walks away. "Although it’s dark, we have lots of detail here, including his suitcase, the logo on his shirt, and a pretty clear facial visual. Unfortunately, police have made little progress in identifying him," the post notes, adding that "in just about any other car, the owner would be out of luck. With Sentry Mode we’ve got a good chance of finding this guy with your help. On behalf of the owner and his family, thank you!" The paper said airport and city officials have not yet responded to messages about the incident.

Tesla owner in North Carolina says vandal etched the word 'Nazi' on his vehicle Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images A man from Garner, North Carolina, told WRAL-TV his Tesla recently was vandalized. The station on March 23 reported that the Tesla owner — who gave the station only his first name, Jeremy, since he feared for his safety — that someone etched the word “Nazi” into his Tesla. “I was working from home, and my wife was out running some errands. [She] came home, and as she was coming in past the car, she saw the damage to it,” Jeremy told WRAL. “We immediately started reviewing the footage from the car because it does have Sentry Mode, but unfortunately we didn’t see anything.” Jeremy told the station he's not sure when his Tesla was vandalized. He added to WRAL that police also found nothing while checking surveillance videos from stores he's visited. “I bought this back in 2019 and paid it off a month ago,” he added to WRAL. “This was back in the time when Elon was just some guy tweeting about rocket motors and fast cars and wasn’t problematic at the time.”

Vandal caught on surveillance video keying 3 Teslas outside Florida shopping plaza A vandal was caught on surveillance video keying three Tesla vehicles last month outside a shopping plaza in Bradenton, Florida, WFLA-TV reported. You can view a video report here about the incident, which took place in the parking lot of Pinebrook Commons and caused more than $7,000 in damages, police said. “Two of the Tesla owners, father and son, they were just there enjoying dinner," Bradenton Police Department Public Information Officer Meredith Censullo told the station. "And then there was a third Tesla owner who was, you know, shopping or doing something within that plaza." Censullo added to WFLA that "it would certainly appear like these cars were chosen because they were Tesla vehicles. At the end of the day, though, it is completely unacceptable to damage anyone’s car." Tesla owner Russell Blackburn told the station he's concerned: “It has been on my brain, you know, going out to public places. So when I go out with people, I ask them, ‘Do you mind driving?’ Because I don’t want to leave my car unattended."

