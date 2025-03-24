Masked leftist thug cuts off, harasses Tesla driver — a mother on her way to doctor — and tells her, 'This is a Nazi car'

A mother on her way to a doctor's appointment last week in Lynnwood, Washington, told KCPQ-TV a male wearing a mask cut her off, got out of his vehicle, and began harassing her because she was driving a Tesla.

Leigh, a Tesla owner for the last two years, added to the station that she first noticed the aggressive driver honking behind her as she approached a red light Wednesday morning.

'I could only see his eyes. He also had a large bag in front of him and baggy clothes. I had no idea if I was safe or not.'

"Thankfully, I was by myself," Leigh added to KCPQ. "When I made a left turn, they followed me and cut around me."

She told the station things heated up when the driver of a white SUV cut her off, stopped in the middle of the road, got out, approached her vehicle, and began berating her.

"He gets out and walks straight up to my door window. So I cracked my window, and I said, ‘What? What is the problem?’" Leigh recounted to KCPQ. "He goes, ‘You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You're driving it, you need to sell your car.’"

The mother seemed "visibly shaken" when describing the encounter, the station said, and she noted that the driver — who was wearing a camouflage jacket and a ski mask — lowered his mask to tell her she "needed to learn to drive" and then returned to his car.

"I could only see his eyes. He also had a large bag in front of him and baggy clothes. I had no idea if I was safe or not," Leigh told KCPQ, adding that "I felt very threatened."

You can view a video report here about the incident; it includes a clip of the masked male in question approaching her Tesla.

As is the case with many Tesla owners, Leigh expressed values to KCPQ that reflect a liberal sensibility: "Being in Seattle, climate’s important, our footprint’s important. This seemed like the right move for our very busy family."

Yet, once again, a radical leftist has taken it upon himself to menace someone who probably agrees with him about most issues.

"We drive a lot, and it saves us on gas," Leigh noted to the station, adding that "now it feels like a huge risk; it’s scary."

More from KCPQ:

Since the confrontation, Leigh says she has altered her driving routes, opting for highways instead of back roads to avoid stop signs and feel safer. She has filed multiple reports regarding the incident, but it remains unclear if the suspect will face any consequences.

"If it was easy to just turn over a $60,000 car and find something new that works, that’s one thing," she also told the station. "That’s not a decision that everybody can make overnight, and I think that puts a lot of us in a hard position."

Leigh also told KCPQ, "Just really sad that this is what's happening to people. Honestly, it doesn't affect how I believe or what I believe — it's just the car I drive."

More of the same

What Leigh experienced is part of an ongoing trend of open violence and vandalism the left has been carrying out against Tesla cars and Tesla owners. The company's CEO, Elon Musk, has been heading up the Trump administration's cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, which is deeply unpopular with leftists. Some examples:

