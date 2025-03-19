Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Anti-DOGE site appears to dox Tesla owners, map out possible targets for destructive protests
March 19, 2025
‘Dogequest’ reportedly wields Molotov cocktail cursor.
A now-removed website, “Dogequest,” purportedly doxxed Tesla owners around the nation and mapped out possible targets for destructive protesters.
A report by 404 Media stated that the website featured a searchable map that claimed to display the locations of Tesla dealerships and charging stations, as well as the names, home addresses, phone numbers, and emails of Tesla owners. It also reportedly included the personal information of Department of Government Efficiency employees.
'This extreme amount of hatred and violence is because we’re actually succeeding in getting rid of corruption and waste.'
It is unclear how this information was collected.
While the site is no longer accessible, the New York Post captured a screenshot of the webpage before its removal.
“Our innovative platform allows users to explore an interactive map of DOGE landmarks,” it read.
A section of the website posed the question, “Is DOGEQUEST a protest platform?”
“If you’re on the hunt for a Tesla to unleash your artistic flair with a spray can, just step outside—no map needed! At DOGEQUEST, we believe in empowering creative expressions of protest that you can execute from the comfort of your own home.”
Dogequest also claimed that it does not endorse vandalism and referred users to another website, the “No Trace Project,” a source dedicated to helping “anarchists and other rebels understand the capabilities of their enemies, undermine surveillance efforts, and ultimately act without getting caught.”
“No trace, no case,” it notes.
For Tesla owners who want their information removed from the doxxing platform, the site demanded “proof that you’ve sold your Tesla.”
It also encouraged individuals to “mirror” the website over concerns that it may be taken down.
Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a role as one of President Donald Trump’s senior advisers, assisting with trimming federal government waste and abuse alongside the DOGE, destructive protests targeting his car company have been on the rise.
Musk addressed the recent vandalism incidents in a Tuesday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there’s this level really of hatred and violence from the left. I thought that the left — you know, Democrats — were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring. And yet, they’re burning down cars, they’re firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re smashing up Teslas,” Musk stated.
“I think we just have a deranged — there’s some kind of mental illness thing going on here because this doesn’t make any sense. I think there are larger forces at work, as well,” Musk continued. “Who’s funding it, and who’s coordinating it?”
“It turns out when you take away people’s — you know, the money they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset,” he said, referring to his and the DOGE’s work rooting out waste and fraud. “They basically want to kill me because I’m stopping their fraud. And they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping this terrible waste and corruption in the government.”
“This extreme amount of hatred and violence is because we’re actually succeeding in getting rid of corruption and waste. If we were not succeeding in getting rid of corruption and waste, they wouldn’t care,” Musk added.
Attorney General Pam Bondi called the vandalism “nothing short of domestic terrorism.”
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
