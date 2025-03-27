Security video shows man ramming ATV into Tesla vehicle; police say he damaged two others and scratched 'Elon' into them

Video captured the moment that a man rammed his four-wheeler into a Tesla vehicle in Texas, and police say he went on to damage two other Tesla vehicles.

The surveillance video shows 33-year-old Demarqeyun Cox from Texarkana allegedly driving an ATV into the car intentionally on Tuesday, according to Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

'He has not told us what his motivation was in doing that is or was.'

Police said the man's anti-Tesla rampage began at the Golden Place restaurant on Summerhill Road, where he was captured on the Tesla's surveillance footage ramming into it at full speed.

They were investigating the incident when police got a report of another Tesla damaged in the parking lot of a Lowe's.

Police then said they saw a man fitting the description riding an ATV near the intersection of Summerhill and New Boston Roads. When they questioned Cox, he reportedly gave them a false name initially.

Police got a third report of Tesla vandalism near Genesis Prime Care on College Drive after they arrested Cox.

The man was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and one count of failure to identify. Police said additional charges are pending for the other incidents.

Police also said that the word "Elon" was scratched into two vehicles.

“In the initial incident, he rammed the car with the four-wheeler, and the two subsequent incidents, he actually used some kind of tool to scratch the word 'Elon' into the paint of the vehicles there," said Shawn Vaughn of the TTPD. "He has not told us what his motivation was in doing that is or was."

Cox was in custody at the Bi-State Justice Center Jail in Texarkana on a bond of $105,000.

Tesla has been the target of protests from the far left after the company's owner, Elon Musk, announced his support for President Donald Trump and then joined the administration to advise the Department of Government Efficiency. Some Tesla dealerships and vehicles have been vandalized with physical damage, gunshots, and even firebombing.

Video of the man ramming into the vehicle was widely shared on social media.

An image of the small four-wheeler can be viewed on the news video report from WBIR-TV on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!