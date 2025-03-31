Male, 70, at Tesla protest accused of driving his car into Trump-supporting counterprotester

A 70-year-old man is accused of driving his car into a counterprotester at a Tesla dealership in Meridian, Idaho, around 1 p.m. Saturday, KIVI-TV reported.

Christopher Talbot of Meridian made an "obscene gesture" toward a 49-year-old man before hitting the man with his car at the dealership on Franklin Road, the station said, citing the Meridian Police Department.

KIVI said the victim had just parked his truck — which was decorated with flags supporting President Donald Trump — and exited the vehicle when Talbot allegedly hit him with his car.

The victim then transported himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the station said.

The victim took note of Talbot's license plate, after which police went to Talbot's residence and arrested him, KIVI said.

Talbot was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with one count of aggravated battery, the station said. He was not granted bail.

At the time of the incident, about 30 Tesla protesters and about 200 counterprotesters were gathered at the dealership, KBOI-TV reported, adding that the victim was identified as a counterprotester.

The Meridian Police Department offered a reminder to respect everyone’s right to protest and express their First Amendment rights without resorting to violence, KBOI added.

Those with information about the incident can contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, KBOI also said.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

Saturday was dubbed a "global day of action" against Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. Leftists have been livid with Musk for heading up the Trump administration's cost-cutting DOGE outfit, and numerous incidents involving vandalism of Tesla vehicles and Tesla showrooms — as well as intimidation and threats against Tesla owners — recently have occurred.

How are people reacting?

A number of commenters under the video report are not happy about the violent act against the counterprotester:

"Why do people think violence is okay?" one commenter asked.

"It should be an attempted murder charge!!!" another commenter exclaimed.

"Who's the violent party again?" another commenter wondered.

"The liberal Elon haters are out of control," another commenter said.

"Who would’ve thought the second American Civil War would start at a car dealership," another commenter remarked.

