'Unimaginable': Woman 'casting spells' accused of dismembering her mother, cooking her remains in a pot

A Kentucky woman is accused of murdering her own mother, dismembering her body, then cooking the remains in a pot until they were "charred," according to authorities.

Kentucky State Police arrested 32-year-old Torilena May Fields, of Mount Olivet, on Oct. 10.

Fields initially was charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. However, a grand jury added charges of murder and animal torture Monday.

The suspect is being detained at the Bourbon County Detention Center. Fields' bond was set at $1.5 million.

WOLF-TV reported Fields shot her mother — Trudy Fields — in the head, then stabbed her multiple times between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, according to the indictment.

Fields is accused of “decapitating, dismembering, eviscerating her mother’s corpse, and placing her head, feet, and forearms in a pot in the oven and heating them until they were charred,” the indictment reads, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The victim reportedly hired men to do work on her property, but nobody answered when they knocked on the front door.

The contractors then walked around the property in an effort to find the owner, but instead they stumbled upon a gruesome crime scene, according to court documents.

The workers followed drag marks to the back of the house and found a dismembered body, the citation states.

State troopers discovered the dismembered female body near a pile of hair, a “blood-stained mattress,” “blood on the back porch,” and blood on the “threshold of the back door,” according to the citation. A second mattress was reportedly found in the back yard — it was folded in half and contained multiple severed body parts and organs.

Police said the arms, legs, and head had been removed from the body.

Authorities said the suspect refused to come out of the house, and police reportedly had a standoff with the suspect that ended around 11 p.m. after officers used tear gas and a police robot. Fields emerged from the house covered in blood, according to authorities.

The interior of the house was just as ghastly.

According to the indictment, troopers discovered a severed head as well as severed hands, feet, and a forearm that “appeared to have been cooked” in a steel pot inside the oven. The officers noted that the pot was still “warm to the touch.”

The contractors told police they had been to the property the day before, during which they encountered the suspect “casting spells on them and being confrontational,” according to the arrest citation.

Family member Todd Brock told WCPO-TV, "Witchcraft, fingernails, and just do different stuff. Whatever witchcraft is, but I heard she was into it. I think somebody lost control of their mind. Had to have something planned out or satanism or had their brain washed."

Olivia Brock, another family member, told WOLF-TV, "You can imagine, it’s one thing to find out your family member’s been murdered, but I mean, it’s a whole other thing for the details and stuff; I mean, it’s literally unimaginable, unimaginable. All of us have been experiencing shock for the first time, I guess you could say. That’s a whole different — grief and shock are two different ballgames."

Fields also is accused of torturing and murdering a dog.

Olivia Brock said the suspect had suffered a severe brain injury in a motorcycle crash a few months ago and as a result couldn't remember her name or even know where she was.

The victim's sister, Diana Brock, said the family is Christian and will "never stop loving" Torilena Fields despite the diabolical accusations.

"We don't disown people, no matter what you've done. We love, and that's what God says," Diana said. "You know you love no matter what, unconditionally, and we just support the family, and that's what we're trying to do."

The Commonwealth claimed that Fields was not acting under the influence of “extreme emotional disturbance for which there was a reasonable explanation or excuse.” However, the arrest report did note that Fields appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of her arrest.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

