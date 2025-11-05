Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'Unleashed': Houston ICE agents complete another large-scale immigration raid
November 05, 2025
Houston ICE agents have completed several 10-day raids under the Trump administration.
While national attention has largely been focused on cities like Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois, illegal alien arrests in Texas have seen an uptick following recent raids.
According to an NBC News report, Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently completed an operation in Houston, Texas, which led to 1,500 arrests over a 10-day stretch.
'President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE to make America safe again.'
NBC noted that the rate of per-day arrests on this raid was above average compared with raids in other cities.
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the report on social media.
On X, DHS said, "President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE to make America safe again."
RELATED: Texas DMV has allegedly been registering vehicles to illegal aliens
Photo by Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images
"If you come to our country and break our laws. We will hunt you down."
The 10-day Houston raid in October was preceded by similar 10-day raids in February and August, which respectively led to 543 and 822 arrests, NBC reported, citing Bret Bradford, the Houston field office director.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.