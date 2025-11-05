'Unleashed': Houston ICE agents complete another large-scale immigration raid

While national attention has largely been focused on cities like Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois, illegal alien arrests in Texas have seen an uptick following recent raids.

According to an NBC News report, Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently completed an operation in Houston, Texas, which led to 1,500 arrests over a 10-day stretch.

'President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE to make America safe again.'

NBC noted that the rate of per-day arrests on this raid was above average compared with raids in other cities.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the report on social media.

On X, DHS said, "President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE to make America safe again."

Photo by Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images

"If you come to our country and break our laws. We will hunt you down."

The 10-day Houston raid in October was preceded by similar 10-day raids in February and August, which respectively led to 543 and 822 arrests, NBC reported, citing Bret Bradford, the Houston field office director.

