'I killed someone': College student allegedly drives home and stabs mother 70 times, then immediately calls 911

A University of Florida premed student allegedly drove home from school and stabbed his mother to death as soon as she answered the door, authorities in Florida have stated.

Emmanuel Espinoza, a 21-year-old college student, drove from the university to his mother's home in Frostproof, Florida, before committing the alleged attack.

Video released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office showed Espinoza approach his mother's front door and try to open it before knocking. The footage, captured by a Ring doorbell, showed Espinoza allegedly holding the murder weapon behind his back as he waited for his mother to answer the door.

"The second she opened the door, he charged in and started stabbing her," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "He made the statement that he knew where to stab her for maximum effect because of his biology classes," he added.

The mother, Elvia Espinoza, was reportedly stabbed 70 times by the accused.

The suspect was asked if he loved his mother, to which authorities claimed he said, "Yeah, I love her."

"Do y'all get along?" police also alleged they asked.

"Yeah, eight out of 10 we get along, but I wanted to kill her for years, and I made up my mind as I drove from Gainesville [in Florida] that today was the day," Sheriff Judd claimed the college student said.

Sheriff Judd said that during the attack, Espinoza noticed his mother's hands were still moving so he "stabbed her some more."



Espinoza also allegedly told detectives that he had cut his hand on the knife during the stabbing and noticed when he went to the sink to wash off his hands and the knife. It was at that point that he allegedly went to ask his mother for Neosporin for his cut but then "noticed she was dead."

Espinoza is heard on a 911 call released by the sheriff's office, which was said to have happened right after he allegedly committed the murder.

"Tell me exactly what happened," the emergency operator prompted him.

"I killed someone," Espinoza reportedly replied.

"Okay, I've got help on the way," the operator then said. "Stay on the line with me, okay? I've got help on the way."

The operator then advised the suspect to "take everything out of [his] pockets" and to keep his hands "out of [his] pockets."

"How did this happen?" the female on the phone asked.

"I went to the door and stabbed my mom," he allegedly answered.

Espinoza was also allegedly listening to the song "No Church in the Wild" by Jay-Z and Kanye West during the incident, authorities stated.

Elvia Espinoza, a 46-year-old mother of three, was a teacher at nearby Ben Hill Griffin Elementary school, where she taught second grade.



Emmanuel Espinoza was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

