JD Vance rips into 'disgusting' Democrat's suggestion about pregnancies from rape: 'What the hell is this?'

JD Vance did not take kindly to a suggestion from a Democratic governor that his family should suffer a pregnancy from rape while discussing the issue of abortion.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the comments during an interview with MSNBC after giving a speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention that was focused on abortion rights.

'Rotten, vile and despicable.'

"I mean think about what some people have had to go through because of these laws. JD Vance calls pregnancy resulting from rape 'inconvenient.' Inconvenience is traffic,” said Beshear to host Mika Brzezinski.

“I mean it is a — make him go through this," he added. "It is someone being violated, someone being harmed and then telling them that they don’t have options after that.”

Beshear might have been referring to a comment Vance made in 2021 where he specifically said the "circumstances" of such a pregnancy were inconvenient "to society" and not in reference to the mother's emotional plight.

Vance lashed out at Beshear on X to the bizarre suggestion.

“What the hell is this?” he wrote. “Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!? What a disgusting person.”

Video of Beshear's comments were also widely circulated on social media, where they were excoriated as inappropriate and classless.

"As a survivor, I would NEVER wish this on anyone. @AndyBeshearKY I pray you never endure the pain a woman endures for a LIFETIME after," responded Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

"This guy is nuts! Vance has enormous compassion for people and is pro family! Andy Beshear is a fool if he thinks Trump/Vance aren't compassionate people who want to minimize the potential for r@pe, and ensure that perpetrators are punished accordingly," read one popular response.

"Isn’t it great when Politician’s like Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear reveal how rotten, vile and despicable they are," another critic replied.

The Democratic Convention will run for another three days until Thursday when Kamala Harris will officially receive the party's nomination for president.

