Venezuelan man tries to rob Ohio bank with translation app because he can't speak English, police say

A man from Venezuela tried to rob a bank in Ohio with a translation app, according to local police.

Sandusky police said they're not sure if 20-year-old Yeixon Brito-Gonzalez is in the country legally or illegally because he doesn't have identification.

Brito-Gonzalez allegedly walked into the bank in Sandusky at about 11:30 a.m. on April 4, according to Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver. Police were called to the bank before the alleged robbery because he was loitering and behaving suspiciously.

WJW-TV obtained bank security video that shows the man putting up his phone to show cashiers a message because he didn't speak English.

The message on the translator app read “get the money” and “put the money in the bag," and held a white trash bag.

When bank workers would not comply, they said that Brito-Gonzalez walked out of the bank.

Police were able to locate him later and brought a Spanish-speaking officer to talk to him and read him his rights. He denied trying to rob the bank and told police that he merely asked the bank workers to put money in his bag.

Oliver said they found the translation app on his phone and also found the white trash bag with him.

Brito-Gonzalez is facing charges of attempted robbery, a fourth-degree felony, attempted theft, and criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors.

“I have been in law enforcement for over 20 years and this is the first time I encountered something like this, someone using a translator app to try and rob a bank,” Oliver said. “First time our officers have dealt with it too. “

He went on to say there's another indication that Brito-Gonzalez might be in the country illegally.

“It has been brought to my attention customs and border control put a hold on him,” Oliver said.

Brito-Gonzalez is being held at the Erie County Jail, where police were able to identify him through the use of an FBI fingerprint database.

Here's more about the incident:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

