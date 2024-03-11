Veteran sergeant dies after combative suspects allegedly attack him outside New York casino

A sergeant who spent decades in law enforcement passed away suddenly after sustaining attacks from two suspects outside an upstate New York casino.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, security noted a disturbance in the bar area of Batavia Downs racetrack and casino complex in Batavia, New York, located about halfway between Buffalo and Rochester. Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, was on special assignment at the complex that evening and joined security guards in confronting the unruly patrons.

According to reports, Michael Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, both of Batavia, got into a verbal altercation and were asked to leave the premises but had refused. Sanfratello and members of the security detail then intervened and managed to relocate the suspects outdoors.

Once outside, Wilcox allegedly began attacking Sanfratello, but he and the security guards were eventually able to place her under arrest. Unfortunately, the arrest of Wilcox seemed to upset Elmore, who then allegedly began attacking Sanfratello as well. The sergeant reportedly attempted to taser Elmore, but the suspect allegedly continued to assault him.

Sanfratello collapsed during the altercation. Though others on scene attempted to administer CPR, Sanfratello never revived and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 54.

Elmore has since been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault upon a police officer, and burglary, while Wilcox faces charges of burglary and attempted assault. Both were assessed bond but whether either has paid it is unclear. They are both scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Though no cause of death has yet been reported in Sanfratello's case, a statement from the Batavia Police Department claimed that "Elmore intended to cause serious physical injury to Sgt. Sanfratello and Sgt. Sanfratello died as a result of the encounter." The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

"Words cannot describe the loss our Office feels with the passing of Sergeant Sanfratello," said a Facebook statement from the sheriff's office. "May he rest in peace."

Sanfratello began his career at the sheriff's office as a dispatcher in the early 1990s. He was promoted to deputy in 1996 and then sergeant in 2007.

The casino complex was initially evacuated and then closed temporarily. It has since reopened.

In a statement, Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs, expressed condolences to Sanfratello's family and claimed that the casino "rarely" experiences such incidents, "in large part due to the incredible efforts of people like Sergeant Sanfratello." He claimed that he and his staff would continue to cooperate in the investigation.

