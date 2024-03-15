Democrat likens Latino support for Trump to idea of Jews backing Hitler

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas has suggested that the notion of Latinos supporting former President Donald Trump would be like Jews supporting Adolf Hitler.

"If they didn’t have that racist, divisive element within their party, they would have a lot of Latinos, but they can't seem to shake that off. The rhetoric you hear from the Republican Party is shameful and disgraceful for Latinos. And you know, when you see 'Latinos for Trump,' to me it is like seeing 'Jews for Hitler,' almost, you know?" the congressman said, according to the New Republic.

Gonzales, who is currently seeking re-election, is facing a challenge from former GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, who represented Texas' 34th Congressional District after winning a special election in mid-2022 but went on to lose the general election to Gonzalez later that same year. Gonzales has served in the House since early 2017.

Flores slammed her opponent's remarks: "Vicente Gonzalez’s racist comments are incredibly hurtful to our entire Latino community. While he continues peddling in hate and division, I’m going to focus on policies that uplift our entire community, including lower costs, a secure border, safer communities and a focus on faith, family and more opportunities in South Texas," she tweeted.

"I'm stating the obvious. Mayra Flores champions President Trump, who was quoted calling hard-working Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals — saying they're not our friends," the congressman said, according to Fox News Digital. "She threw her lot in with Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos instead of with South Texans."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!