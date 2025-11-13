Armed carjackers meet their match as gun-toting victim turns the tables, shoots the crooks — among them a 14-year-old male

A crew of carjackers most definitely picked the wrong guy to steal from in Seattle over the weekend.

Officers around 3:30 a.m. Sunday responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 1st Avenue, police said.

Officers found a suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and detained him, police said, adding that they also detained the victim — a licensed gun owner — for questioning and recovered the firearm.

Firefighters responded with police and provided medical aid to the suspect, police said, adding that medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Police said the suspect was under armed guard by officers.

Police determined that the victim parked his sports car along 1st Avenue when the driver of a white sedan approached him.

Four individuals wearing face masks were in the vehicle, police said, adding that after a short conversation, two males armed with guns tried to steal the victim's car.

Fearing for his safety, the victim fired multiple rounds, striking one of the suspects, police said.

The remaining suspects fled the area in the sedan before police arrived.

While they were investigating, police said the driver of a white sedan dropped off a second suspect at Harborview Medical Center. The second suspect also had been shot, was in serious condition, and was under armed guard, police said.

The driver of the sedan fled before officers arrived, police said.

One of the wounded suspects is a 14-year-old male, while the other is a 20-year-old male, KING-TV reported, citing police.

Both wounded suspects will be booked into custody when they are released from the hospital, the station noted.

Officers and robbery detectives processed the scene, collected evidence, and spoke to witnesses, police said, adding that officers took the victim to Seattle Police headquarters, where detectives interviewed him; he was then released. KING said the victim is 24 years old.

Police said the case is an open and active investigation assigned to the Robbery Unit.

More than 3,000 comments have flooded KING's Facebook post about the shooting, and as you might expect, folks seem quite happy about the outcome. The following are a few of their reactions.

"Not every hero wears a cape," one commenter said.

"The vehicle owner doing the Lord's work," another user noted.

"Awesome story," another commenter wrote before adding "buy that man a beer."

"Stories like this just warm my heart," another user gushed. "I love a happy ending."

"FAFO! Whahahaha! I love it!!!" another user exclaimed.

"When you allow your streets to become the Wild West, sometimes you run into Wyatt Earp," another commenter observed.

