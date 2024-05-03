Video: Another group of suspected illegal aliens arrives in California by boat — then quickly flees scene on foot

Another large group of suspected illegal aliens arrived in the United States by boat, according to a video shared recently on social media, the New York Post reported.



The video, captured Thursday morning, showed approximately two dozen individuals offloading from a small ship docked at a marina in Newport Beach, California. The suspected illegal immigrants are seen hopping over the fence to exit the harbor. One man appears to cover his face as he walks past the cameraman. The individuals seem to split off from one another, heading in separate directions toward the neighborhood across the street from the harbor, the video showed.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill addressed the video in a post on X , writing, “I’m aware of a video showing a mass of people offloading from a boat in our Harbor. I’ve been in touch with the [Orange County] Sheriff’s Department who patrols our Harbor to find out how we can do better.”

O.C. Sheriff Don Barnes recently reported that maritime smuggling operations are becoming more common, with a nearly 140% increase from 2020 to 2023. He noted that “state restrictions on communications with federal partners hinder” Harbor Patrol’s efforts to combat illegal immigration.

“The state should repeal laws that restrict communication with our federal partners,” Barnes said, referring to California’s "sanctuary policies," which prevent local law enforcement agencies from coordinating and cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

O’Neill said that he “wholeheartedly” agrees with Barnes, stating that “our law enforcement’s hands get tied behind their backs by Sacramento’s ‘sanctuary state’ policies.”

“Our nation’s border crisis is serious, lawless, and dangerous. The approaches taken by the administrations in D.C. and Sacramento have made it significantly worse,” O’Neill continued. “As it has been said, every city is now a border city. We must expect better from people in charge of enforcing our laws.”

In April, a video shared online showed a large group of suspected illegal aliens arriving at a Carlsbad beach by boat.

@abc10news North County leaders are calling federal and state authorities to secure San Diego's borders. This comes after Saturday's incident where a boat carrying migrants sped up to the shore in Carlsbad.

The man who recorded the video told KGTV , “To see it live like that. I mean, even police and border patrol said they never caught it live like I did.”

“So to see one coming toward the shore at 40, 45 miles an hour and not turning, it was like a movie ... and the lifeguards were sitting right there, so I thought it was a planned, staged event,” he added.

According to him, 22 people jumped off the ship after beaching it and leaving it behind.

“It looked like a military exercise,” he said.

About half of the individuals jumped in an SUV and fled the scene, the man noted. Another video captured the vehicle dramatically speeding away while one individual was still attempting to jump into the backseat. The remaining illegal immigrants “started walking towards Carlsbad,” the man stated.