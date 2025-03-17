Video: Bartender grabs baseball bat, pounds it on floor, demands female Trump supporter leave bar — because of her MAGA hat

Cellphone video caught the tense moments in an Indianapolis bar Friday when a bartender grabbed a baseball bat, pounded it on the floor, and demanded that a female supporter of President Donald Trump leave the establishment — because she was wearing a "Make America Great Again” hat.

The bar, however, issued a statement saying the Trump-supporting woman and her friends "misgendered and harassed" an employee, among other claims.

Elise Hensley told WISH-TV that she and her friends went to the popular Chatterbox jazz bar, which they had done on several other occasions — but this time, the station said a few of them chose to wear MAGA hats.

“We went up to the bar, before we could even get a word out or order a drink, he just looked at me, and he said, ‘No.' And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ He said, ‘Absolutely not,’ he said, ‘Your hat. You need to leave right now,’” Hensley recounted to WISH.

Hensley told the station she left the bar but soon after decided to go back inside and ask why she was kicked out. WISH said Hensley took video of the interaction. You can watch and listen to the following video from an X user:

"No! No! We're not answering questions! Get out of the bar!" the bartender yells.



"Why?" Hensley asks.



"Because you're a Trump supporter," the bartender replies.



"I know, but don't you guys want our money?" Hensley asks.



"No! Actually we don't. Get out of my bar right now," the bartender responds before pointing presumably toward the exit.



"You're not welcome," a second bartender is heard saying.



With that, the first bartender picks up a baseball bat and pounds it on the floor while telling Hensley, "I'm not f**king around. Get out of my bar."



"Are you serious?" Hensley asks.



"I'm dead serious," the bartender replies. "Out."



"Because I'm wearing a Trump hat?" Hensley asks incredulously.



"Yes," the bartender answers.



"That's wild," Hensley remarks.



"I don't care," the bartender says. "Get out."



"We can call the police, or you can just leave,” the second bartender is heard saying.



"You know this is, like, discrimination, right?" Hensley states.



A good deal of laughter erupts, and the first bartender hollers, "Oh, boo hoo! Boo f**king hoo! Get out of my bar."

With that, the video soon ends.

Hensley told WISH on Sunday, “I wore that hat because I do love our president of the United States. He is our president. I do appreciate that, and I don’t think I find anything wrong with me wanting to wear a Trump hat because he is our president.”

The station said Chatterbox did not respond to its request for an interview but did release a statement on Instagram. It reads, in part:

On Friday, March 14th, a group of individuals visited Chatterbox and intentionally misgendered and harassed a Chatterbox employee, resulting in them being asked to leave by our staff. They then continued verbally assaulting our patrons and staff, threatened our establishment, and returned to record a video which has now been posted on multiple social media platforms.



The Chatterbox is home to a diverse group of staff and patrons. We do not tolerate dehumanizing or disrespectful language or symbolism in our establishment. We have a right, by law, to refuse service to anyone who disrupts our business.



We look forward to continue being a home for people who love music and appreciate our community.

Hensley told WISH she didn't misgender or harass anyone at the bar.

“They probably have every right to kick me out,” Hensley told the station. “If you don’t want me at your bar, that is what it is. But also, the man that was with me was an African American male. He was wearing a Trump hat.”

You can view WISH's video report here about the incident.

