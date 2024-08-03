Security video shows burglar leaving bizarre note during burglary of California business

Surveillance video captured a burglar breaking into a southern California business and then leaving a bizarre note for the owner.

The video showed a man crawling on the floor into a restaurant named Teriyaki Madness in San Fernando.

'Sorry! Need money for drugs.'

After stealing money from the cash register, the man is seen writing something on a note and leaving it on the counter.

KABC obtained video of the note and posted it to its news report on YouTube.

"Sorry! Need money for drugs. Won't come back," it read.

The San Fernando Police Department says it has collected the note and video for evidence and believes the man committed other robberies in the area. Police said there were 10 businesses vandalized or burglarized over the span of a few days in the same area.

"This person appears to have done this before," said San Fernando Police Chief Fabian Valdez.

"It looks like they were concealing their fingerprints and being very careful on ... what they touched," he added.

The owner of a store called the Protein Stop said that $500 was stolen from his business by a man who appeared to look very similar to the one who stole from the restaurant. The other businesses that were targeted included two taco restaurants, a coffee shop, and two ice cream shops.

Police said they are investigating leads but have so far not identified a suspect in the crime spree.

