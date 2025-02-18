Videos: Terrifying moment Delta plane crashes, bursts into flames; passenger says airport's runways were in 'weird condition'

New videos captured the horrifying moment that a Delta Air Lines plane crash-landed at an airport in Canada. A passenger on the plane, which flipped upside down, noted that the airport's runways were in a "weird condition."

Delta Flight 4819 departed the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport around 11:47 a.m. on Monday and crash-landed at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada.

'And when we hit, it was super hard. We hit the ground and the plane went sideways, and I believe we skidded on our side and flipped over on our back.'

The commercial airliner is a Bombardier CRJ-900LR jet operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air and was transporting 76 passengers and four crew members.

A new video shows the airplane approaching the snowy runway hard and fast. It appears that the rear landing gear collapses, forcing the fuselage to grind against the runway.

Suddenly, the plane bursts into flames. The force of the landing snaps off the right wing of the plane, causing the aircraft to roll and then flip upside down.

A large black plume of smoke hovered above the runway as the airliner ground to a halt.

TMZ obtained video from a different angle that shows the moment the aircraft crashed to the ground and a blaze erupted.

In newly released audio from air traffic control at the Canadian airport, an air travel official can be heard saying: "This airplane just crashed."

A second person says, "Just so you’re aware, there's people also walking around the aircraft there."

"Yeah, we’ve got it," someone is heard replying. "The aircraft there’s upside down and burning."

'It was mass chaos. … It’s an emotional roller coaster that you go through, but it’s things you hope you don’t see again.'

ABC News obtained video from inside the upside-down plane that showed passengers hanging from their seats inside the cabin after the aircraft stopped.

Passenger Pete Koukov told CNN that he "didn’t know anything was the matter" until the plane smashed into the ground.

"We hit the ground, and we were sideways, and then we were upside down hanging like bats,” Koukov said.

Another passenger – John Nelson – explained that there "was no warning" before the plane crash and that the aircraft hit the "snow-covered" runway "extremely hard."

"It was a typical flight from Minneapolis to Toronto,” he told CNN. "And we were coming in, and I did notice the winds were super gusty. The snow had kinda blown over the runways. So coming in was routine, but it was noticeable that the runways were in kind of a weird condition.”

“And when we hit, it was super hard. We hit the ground and the plane went sideways, and I believe we skidded on our side and flipped over on our back,” Nelson told CNN.

“It was just incredibly fast. There was a giant firewall down the side. I could actually feel the heat through the glass,” Nelson recalled. "Then we were going sideways. I'm not even sure how many times we tumbled, but we ended upside down."

Nelson continued, "We released the seat belts. I kind of fell to the floor, which is now the ceiling, and helped the lady next to me get out of her seat belt."

The shocked passengers attempted to "make a sense of what just had happened."

Another video shows a passenger fleeing the Delta plane as a flight attendant assists people out of the aircraft.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene of the air travel accident to put out the flames and assist passengers out of the downed plane.

Astonishingly, an air travel disaster was avoided, and there were no fatalities in the terrifying plane crash. All 80 people on board survived. However, 21 people were injured, and three were reportedly in critical condition, including a 4-year-old child who was rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. According to Delta Air Lines, all but two passengers have been released from the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Koukov said, "Just feeling lucky and happy I got to give the person I didn’t know sitting next to me a big hug, that we were OK, and see my friends who are here to pick me up from the airport and give them a big hug."

Nelson added, "Thankfully everybody was okay. It was mass chaos. … It’s an emotional roller coaster that you go through, but it’s things you hope you don’t see again."

Delta Air Lines said in a statement on the X social media platform that it had deployed the airline's incident response team to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian stated, "Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved. We'll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts, and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation into the Delta plane crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Air traffic safety has been a hot topic following several recent incidents, including when an American Eagle passenger jet collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter. The midair collision killed all 64 passengers and crew members of the doomed plane as well as the three soldiers on the Black Hawk helicopter.

