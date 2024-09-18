Video shows NYC man violently sucker punch 81-year-old woman from behind in broad daylight

New York police are searching for a man who was caught on video randomly punching an 81-year-old woman from behind on Friday.

The NYPD said the incident was reported in Manhattan's Upper West Side near W. 66th St. and Amsterdam Avenue.

'He did not take anything. He just hit me for no good reason.'

Video of the horrible assault was obtained by WNYW-TV and published on its YouTube channel.



The video shows the elderly woman walking her white dog when a man wearing dark clothing marches up behind her and punches her. The woman hits her head against the building and then falls to the ground. Bystanders rush to help her as the attacker calmly walks away.

The woman, who wanted to be known only as Gloria, spoke to WNYW about the incident but says she doesn't remember much because she suffered a concussion. She also had bruising on her neck and face.

"My neck was almost as fat as my face," she explained. "My nose is broken."

The NYPD is investigating the matter and said that no arrests had been made thus far.

Gloria, however, said she didn't want the perpetrator to be imprisoned if he's caught. She'd rather he get professional help.

"It was not against me. He is sick, and he did not really rob me," she explained. "He did not take anything. He just hit me for no good reason."

She also said she would continue walking her dog.

"I'm not going to hide in my apartment," she said defiantly.

