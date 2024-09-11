Security video captured man going into gas station bathroom to beat woman to death with hammer, police say

North Carolina police said that a man was captured on surveillance video going into the bathroom of a gas station to beat a woman to death with a hammer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers said they responded to a call of a woman found bleeding at a QuikTrip in north Charlotte on Aug. 17 at about 11:15 p.m. They found 47-year-old Glandina Dixon bleeding from her head, and medics later pronounced her dead at the scene.

'God says you have to forgive; but right now, I can’t forgive because she didn’t deserve it.'

Investigators reviewing surveillance video from the store shows that a man followed Dixon into the store and then returned to his black truck to obtain a hammer. Video reportedly shows him follow Dixon into the women's bathroom where police say he savagely struck her on the head with the hammer. He was only in the bathroom for 40 seconds.

Police identified the man as 53-year-old Sam Roary, and detectives confirmed that he and the victim had previously known each other.

He was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and given a cash bond of $1 million.

WCNC-TV reported that Roary had been previously convicted of second-degree murder in 1989 when he was 18 years old and released from prison in 1995.

Members of Dixon's family and friends held a vigil in her honor.

“We don’t understand why, we want to know why. I’m angry," said James Love to WCNC. "God says you have to forgive; but right now, I can’t forgive because she didn’t deserve it."

A news video report from WCNC showed scenes from the gas station as well as Roary's booking photo.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!