Video: Grandmother is alone on her front porch during day when male comes up, asks for directions. That's not what he wants.

Jan Fletcher, 78, was alone during the day recently when her home surveillance camera captured a young male getting off his bike, walking up her driveway, and approaching her on the porch of her south Louisville home, WLKY-TV reported.

The male asks Fletcher, "Is somebody in there? I don't want to wake them. Is somebody in there?"

Fletcher responds, "Yeah. Why?"

'She didn't deserve that.'

The station said the male was asking for directions to a well-known neighborhood park. But then he got all the way on the porch, walked behind Fletcher, and acted as though he was dusting something off her rear end.

But the situation grew scarier.

RELATED: Young girls escape molester by kicking him in the groin at Fourth of July celebration, police say

WLKY said the male repeatedly and violently groped Fletcher until she was able to stop him.

“I was so mad that it happened,” Fletcher recalled to the station during an on-camera interview. “I was thinking, 'What could I have done different?' But I don't know what I could have done differently.”

Her granddaughter Jessica Powell-Page was understandably horrified and told WLKY that "she didn't deserve that" and that the incident was "unacceptable.”

Louisville police told the station they're investigating the incident but haven't yet identified the male.

Despite the disturbing encounter, Fletcher noted to WLKY that she's lived in her neighborhood for 55 years and has felt safe — and that she's not going anywhere.

“I've been asked if I'm afraid to sit here on my porch, and I’m not,” she noted to the station defiantly. “I want him to know you're not scaring me. Absolutely not. So every day that it's nice weather, I will be on my porch.”

Louisville police told WLKY that "the elderly are often the victims of scams, harassment, and home invasion, which often start with suspicious questions at the door." Police also offered the following tips, the station said:

Trust your instincts. If a person or situation makes you feel uneasy, trust your gut feeling. Acknowledge the potential threat and take action to stay safe.

Take note of your surroundings. Pay attention to potential hiding spots for an attacker, such as alleys, doorways, large bushes, or between parked vans. When walking past these areas, give them a wide berth.

Look for warning signs. Stay alert for suspicious behaviors, like someone following you on foot or in a vehicle. If you notice this, change directions, cross the street, or enter a business to signal that you have noticed them.

WLKY added that those with information regarding the incident can offer anonymous tips at 502-574-5673.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!