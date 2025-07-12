Young girls escape molester by kicking him in the groin at Fourth of July celebration, police say

Missouri police say that a 26-year-old male was arrested after trying to molest two young girls under the age of 14 at a celebration for the Fourth of July in Smithville.

The girls were swimming at the Little Platte Swim Beach while waiting for a fireworks show when a strange man swam to them at about 8 p.m., according to a post on social media from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

A probable cause statement said that Climaco-Garcia only had identification from Guatemala and that he had been accompanied by someone with an ICE detainer.

The girls told police that the male asked them personal questions and that they tried to swim away after denying to answer.

The man allegedly grabbed them, groped them, and tried to remove the bottom parts of their swimsuits.

They escaped by kicking him in the groin.

The girls then returned to the beach to find the adults they were with. One of the adults flagged down a deputy on patrol after hearing their account, and that deputy was able to find the man based on their description.

Police said he was exiting the lake when they arrested him.

The man was identified as Carlos Climaco-Garcia, and he was charged with two counts of child molestation. He is being held on a $75,000 bond for the class B felonies.

Climaco-Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

