VIDEO: Democrat stunned by Kash Patel's brazen retort during nomination hearing

Kash Patel, the nominee for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, stunned one of his interlocutors during the nomination hearings on Thursday.

Patel was fending off barbs from Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota when he reminded her about how much time she had to question him. The video went viral on social media.

'That's a general statement and a mischaracterization of what I said.'

Klobuchar was trying to get Patel to respond to a comment from a podcast where he accused Capitol police of lying while testifying about what happened during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The senator implied that she didn't have enough time to consider the entire transcript from the podcast.

"That's a general statement and a mischaracterization of what I said," Patel responded. "I encourage you to read the rest of the interview. This is why snippets of information are often misleading and detrimental to this committee's advice and consent process."

"Well, if you consent, I would love to have five hours of questions, and then I could read the whole transcript," Klobuchar said.

“You’ve got two minutes," Patel retorted.

"Wow," she replied.

The video clip of Klobuchar's reaction was posted to social media, where many applauded Patel's combativeness.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee dredged up numerous comments and statements from Patel's past to try to prove that he is unqualified to run the FBI. Klobuchar pressed Patel on a meme he posted that celebrated the idea of shutting down the FBI altogether.

"If the best attacks on me are gonna be false accusations and grotesque mischaracterizations, the only thing this body is doing is defeating the credibility of the men and women at the FBI," he responded.

"I am quoting his own words from September of 2024. It is his own words. It is not some conspiracy," she responded. "Facts matter."

