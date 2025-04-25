Video: Ski-masked thug flattens woman with flying kick from behind; punches and stomps her as she screams in parking lot

An attacker covered from head to toe in dark clothing, shoes, and a ski mask brutally attacked a screaming woman in suburban Philadelphia early Thursday morning, as surveillance video shows the suspect flattening the victim with a flying kick from behind in a parking lot outside her apartment and then stomping and punching her before running off.

Hatfield Township police said the attack — which took place as the woman was leaving her apartment around 4:30 a.m. — appears targeted, but they're investigating all possibilities, WPVI-TV reported.

'I couldn't believe someone would actually do that, and it's coming from behind ... a shallow man.'

One resident in the Hatfield Village Apartments told the station his neighbor's screams woke him up.

"I opened my blinds, and I saw my neighbor getting up," Christopher Stevens told WPVI. "It looked like she had just been attacked."

Stevens called 911 and showed officers his Ring video, the station added.

"It looked like he waited for her for about 10 minutes, and then when she came out to go to work, he jumped on her," Stevens noted to WPVI, adding that "it was pretty traumatizing to see that happen to somebody. I really hope she's okay."

You can view a video report here; it includes the surveillance clip of the attack.

Scully Company, which manages the property, issued a statement, WPVI said: "Our thoughts and concern are with our resident, and we are hopeful for a quick recovery. Out of respect for their privacy and due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

An unnamed neighbor told the station she's "disgusted" over the attack and that "I couldn't believe someone would actually do that, and it's coming from behind ... a shallow man."

Kevin Finn, who has lived in the apartment complex for the last six years, told the station that the powers that be should install "camera systems, and a security patrol would probably be good."

Police are warning residents to remain vigilant but said there's no reason to feel at risk due to this incident, WPVI reported.

Those with information about the attack should call 215-855-0903, the station noted.

