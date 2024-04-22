Violent suspect allegedly breaks into LA mayor's home a week after mayor brags she's 'lowered crime'

Just a week after Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass bragged during the State of the City address that her administration had "lowered crime," a man broke into Bass' home while residents were inside. The suspect in the case is a man with a history of violence.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, LAPD responded to an alarm at the Getty House, the official residence of the Los Angeles mayor. According to reports, 29-year-old Ephraim Hunter had broken a window to gain entry to the residence and may have even made his way to the second floor of the home before police arrived.

Hunter was reportedly arrested without incident and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary soon. He remains in custody on a bail of $100,000.

Though Bass was home at the time of the break-in, thankfully, she was not hurt, and no items were stolen.

"Let me just say first of all, I am fine. My family is fine. And we are going to do everything we can to keep Angelenos safe. I believe our budget makes significant contributions and investments toward keeping Angelenos safe," Bass said at a press conference on Monday.

Bass and her family may have been lucky as the suspect in the case has already been convicted of a violent crime in Massachusetts. Back in 2015, Hunter and three others were accused of beating a man unconscious with a hammer and another instrument in a van near Boston.

Hunter, who is originally from Massachusetts, was eventually convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to serve five to seven years. Whether he served his full sentence is unclear. His mother, Josephine Duaa, indicated to the L.A. Times that he had moved to L.A. to get a fresh start but had likely been "smoking" a drug recently and may have become "scared."

"He needs some help," Duaa said. "Somebody please help him; he's gonna lose his mind."

Last week, during her 2024 State of the City address, Bass used the topic of crime to promote her accomplishments while in office. "Violent crime and homicides were down in 2023," she insisted.

"We’ve lowered crime."

She claimed that the reduction in crime was made possible because her administration has focused "on preventing crime and interrupting the cycles of violence."

Two years ago, when Bass was a congresswoman and running for mayor, two men broke into her private residence and stole two firearms. The suspects in the case later pled no contest to burglary and grand theft charges, CNN reported.

