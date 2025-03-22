Viral video: Much larger male finishes middle school fight by slamming female's head on table. But cops say he's the victim.

A viral video out of California shows a much larger male finishing a middle school classroom fight by slamming a female's head on table — but it turns out police said the male was the victim in the physical altercation, the East Bay Times reported.

The cellphone clip in question was recorded March 10 at Jehue Middle School in Colton, which is about three miles southwest of San Bernardino.

'There's a narrative going around calling my son racist. It is not about race.'

More from the East Bay Times:

The video shows a male Latino student restraining a much smaller black female student, pressing his hand against her head and face and holding her down. He releases her and pushes her into a table. The girl then grabs a laptop computer off the table, spins around, and throws it at the boy, who then grabs the girl and slams her headfirst into a table. She then collapses to the floor, momentarily lying still before she is helped up by another student. Students are heard shouting racial epithets during the pandemonium.

“She’s knocked out, bro,” one student is heard saying, as the male student who slammed the female's head into the table picks up his glasses from the ground, smiles, and walks away, the paper reported.

You can view video of the classroom altercation here.

But Colton police said the two students — both of whom are 14 years old and in the eighth grade — were arrested, cited, and released, the East Bay Times said.

What's more, police said the male was the victim, given that he was struck in the head multiple times with a metal object — described as a drinking bottle — prior to the start of the video, the paper reported.

Colton police Sgt. Mike Sandoval said the female was cited for felony assault with a deadly weapon, and the boy was cited for misdemeanor battery, the East Bay Times said, adding that both of them were suspended and face possible expulsion. Police will submit the case to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Division, for review, Sandoval added to the paper.

In addition, amid furor over possible racial implications of the fight, Sandoval told the East Bay Times that there was no indication the fight was racially motivated: “There’s no indication of that at all."

Mother of male student says fight wasn't about race

The mother of the male student told KTTV-TV that the fight wasn't about race but about her son trying to protect himself.

She told the station he borrowed a pencil from the classmate and passed it on to another student — after which the female "became enraged and attacked him."

"There's a narrative going around calling my son racist," the mother told KTTV. "It is not about race." She added to the station that her family has been getting death threats and is looking for legal representation.

You can view KTTV's video report here.

