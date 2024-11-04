VP Harris is spending the last day of campaigning in this one state

Vice President Kamala Harris will spend all of Monday at multiple events in Pennsylvania, a sign that her campaign is concerned that she does not have the critical swing state locked down in her favor.

Harris will be in Scranton, Allentown, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia. Running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will spend the final day campaigning in Wisconsin.

The RealClearPolitics polling average for Pennsylvania shows Trump with a razor-thin lead over Harris at 0.3%.

Harris' decision to put her last efforts into Pennsylvania highlights how much different the situation would have been had she chosen Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) instead of Walz, who governs a state that is much more likely to go to Harris. An unspoken reason why Shapiro was likely not chosen is his Jewish background, as Democrats have struggled to keep the party's infighting to a minimum in the aftermath of Hamas' terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Harris campaign is aware of the Jewish and pro-Palestine voting blocs being at extreme odds with each other, as ads in Pennsylvania focus on her support for Israel, while ads playing in Michigan, with its large Muslim population, vow she "will not be silent" on what is happening in Gaza.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump will be in multiple states on Monday.

Trump will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Reading and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before ending the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The RealClearPolitics polling average for Pennsylvania shows Trump with a razor-thin lead over Harris at 0.3%. While many of the polls have Trump ahead by one or two points, many other polls show a tie. Trump's average lead in the polls at the national level is even smaller, at 0.1%.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!