New poll shows Tim Walz is failing to help Kamala Harris win Minnesota

While the media is busy painting Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as "folksy," the folks in Minnesota are not rushing to jump onboard the Democratic ticket.

That's according to a new poll showing that independents are breaking toward former President Donald Trump even though Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has a lead in the state.

'You wanna rip open the champagne bottle, pop that cork, do not do it.'

The MinnPost-Embold Research poll said that Harris' lead has shrunk from 5% to just over 4% in just two weeks in a pivotal state where Democrats have a 7% advantage in voting registrations.

Of those voters who identify themselves as independents, 40% said they would vote for Trump while only 23% said they would back Harris, a 2 to 1 advantage for the former president.

The New York Post noted that unless something changes to improve Harris' standing in the state, it may become a dark horse battleground state in November.

Some poll experts have pointed out that Trump has historically underperformed in polling, owing in part to the reticence of his supporters to take polls. Democratic strategist James Carville warned Democrats that unless Harris is winning by more than three points in the popular vote, Republicans still have a good chance of prevailing on election day.

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten agreed.

"The bottom line is this: If you have an idea, if you're a Kamala Harris fan and you wanna rip open the champagne bottle, pop that cork, do not do it. Donald Trump is very much in this race," he said in August.

"If we have a polling shift like we've seen in prior years from now until the final result, Donald Trump would actually win," Enten added.

