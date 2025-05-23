Washington Post is getting obliterated online for bizarre headline asking where Jews 'belong'

The Washington Post was lambasted on social media Friday over an article that suggested Jews didn't belong in some places after a horrific killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, and police arrested a suspect who screamed, "Free Palestine!" at cameras.

'I can't imagine the level of willfull ignorance or putrid evil it takes to write that sentence in any context.'

While many were incensed by the incident, the Washington Post took the occasion to debate whether there are some places that Jewish people simply do not belong. The tweet was hit with the dreaded "ratio," when the critical comments outnumber the "likes" and retweets.

The Post was excoriated on social media over the headline.

"What an absolutely psychotic headline," replied Mike Cosper, a contributor to Christianity Today.

"I'm not saying everyone involved in writing this should be eaten by bears but that is what I am saying," responded writer Marilyn Maupin.

"Where they belong? I can't imagine the level of willfull ignorance or putrid evil it takes to write that sentence in any context. Yet here you are, WAPO, blasting your vile bigotry for everyone to see," said one critic.

"Are you f**king kidding me? What is this, 1943 in Germany? Go f**k yourselves," read another response.

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Go f**k yourselves where democracy dies in the darkness of your pig ignorant empty skulls, you contemptible scumbags," said another unsatisfied reader.

"Did Hamas write this headline?" asked one simply.

On Thursday, suspect Elias Rodriguez appeared in court, where he was told that he could face the death penalty over the charges related to the killings.

