'Warfighter' son of a popular Michigan sheriff is now gunning for Congress

The son of a longtime Michigan sheriff has officially tossed his hat in the ring for Congress.

On Thursday, Captain Mike Bouchard, son of Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, announced that he will be running as a Republican for the 10th District seat in Michigan currently occupied by Rep. John James (R), who is now running for governor.

"My family taught me that service isn’t a slogan; it’s a duty," Captain Bouchard said in a press release. "I’ve worn the uniform of our nation and faced America’s enemies abroad. Now I’m ready to fight for our people here at home — to keep our families safe, our jobs local, and help make our country strong again."

Captain Bouchard, a paratrooper and Bronze Star recipient who just returned home after serving a nine-month tour in Iraq with the Michigan Army National Guard, claims he wants to continue serving his state and his country.

"Warfighters don’t quit. We adapt, overcome, and keep moving toward the objective. That’s the mindset I’ll bring to Congress — mission focus, no excuses, and zero tolerance for failure. The people of Michigan deserve a warfighter in Washington who understands the mission and has the backbone to get the job done," his statement continued.

In the press announcement about his candidacy, Captain Bouchard repeatedly referred to President Donald Trump, indicating that he intends to run on a MAGA-type platform. He has already identified public safety, caring for veterans, and the restoration of American manufacturing as his primary issues.

"Michigan built the tools that won wars. Now we’ll rebuild the economy that wins the future. President Trump is putting America First, and our economy will reap the rewards," he said.

Captain Bouchard has long had the support of his father, Sheriff Bouchard, who spent nearly a decade in the Michigan legislature as a Republican before becoming sheriff of the state's wealthiest and second-most populous county in 1999.

The sheriff told Blaze News back in September that his son is an "amazing person" who is "very qualified" to represent Michigan in Washington, D.C. "He feels very strongly about serving this country, and I think the next step in his mind would be to serve in a different capacity where his experience and knowledge could help."

"He's just wanting to make a difference."

Other notable Michiganders besides his father who urged Captain Bouchard to run for the congressional seat include rock legend Ted Nugent; former Michigan Gov. John Engler (R) and his wife; former state Attorney General Bill Schuette; Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido; and Macomb County Treasurer Larry Rocca.

Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

In response to a request for comment about Captain Bouchard, a spokesperson for Rep. James previously told Blaze News, "Given the current dynamics and potential candidates in Michigan's 10th District, John's confident [Republicans] will hold the seat."

While James won the seat in a squeaker in 2022 and then won re-election with relative ease in 2024, the 10th District is by no means a Republican stronghold, spanning most of Macomb County, a blue-collar area often considered a bellwether in presidential elections.

Other Republicans who have expressed interest in running for the 10th Congressional District include state Rep. Joe Aragona and former Oakland County GOP Chairman Rocky Raczkowski, the Detroit News reported in July. Assistant prosecutor Robert Lulgjuraj of Sterling Heights announced his candidacy in August.

The Democrat primary race for the seat is full as well, as former special victims prosecutor Christina Hines, former state Rep. Tim Greimel, attorney Eric Chung, and U.S. Army veteran Alex Hawkins have all announced their candidacy.

