Son of popular Michigan sheriff urged to run for Congress as a Republican

With Rep. John James (R-Mich.) turning his sights to the governor's mansion in Michigan, some conservatives have been on the hunt for someone who can take James' place representing the 10th district of Michigan in Congress. And they think they've found their man — Captain Mike Bouchard, son of longtime Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Back in July, the super PAC Draft Captain Mike Bouchard announced a list of those who hope to entice the 31-year-old Michigan Army National Guard captain to run as a Republican for the seat James will vacate at the end of this term. The 19 initial names on that list included: his father, Sheriff Bouchard; Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido; and Macomb County Treasurer Larry Rocca.

'He’s a true American warrior.'

That list has since grown to 32 supporters, including rock legend Ted Nugent, former Michigan Gov. John Engler and his wife, and former state Attorney General Bill Schuette, according to a press release given to Blaze News.

Sheriff Bouchard, who took the reins at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in 1999, expressed enthusiasm for his son's candidacy.

"My son ... is an amazing person and is very qualified to do this," the sheriff told Blaze News.

"He wanted to be in the Army from the time he was tiny," the proud dad continued. "... He feels very strongly about serving this country, and I think the next step in his mind would be to serve in a different capacity where his experience and knowledge could help."

"He's just wanting to make a difference."

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sheriff Bouchard has been a familiar name in Michigan and Republican circles for more than 30 years. He spent nearly a decade in the Michigan legislature before turning to law enforcement. He was named the Ferris E. Lucas Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriffs' Association in 2016, the sheriff of the year by the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association in 2022, and the sheriff of the year by Major County Sheriffs of America just this year.

Captain Bouchard, a full-time operations officer with the Michigan National Guard, is currently deployed to the Middle East but is expected to return home sometime this fall. He could not be reached for comment.

Other conservatives are also hopeful he'll agree to jump in the race.

"While playing a sold-out concert in Macomb County, I heard the news that Army Captain Mike Bouchard may be running for Congress," Nugent said, according to the press release. "I couldn’t be more excited! He’s a true American warrior, currently serving overseas, and I know he’ll be a relentless fighter for us in Washington."

"I am proud to support Captain Mike Bouchard for Congress," added a statement from Schuette. "I served in Congress. I know what it takes to succeed and to serve Michigan — and Mike Bouchard has exactly the right skills and talent to get the job done."

In response to a request for comment about Captain Bouchard's possible candidacy, a spokesperson for Rep. James told Blaze News, "Given the current dynamics and potential candidates in Michigan's 10th District, John's confident [Republicans] will hold the seat."

Other Republicans who have expressed interest in running for the 10th congressional district of Michigan, covering an area just north of Detroit, include state Rep. Joe Aragona, assistant prosecutor Robert Lulgjuraj of Sterling Heights, and former Oakland County GOP Chairman Rocky Raczkowski of Troy, the Detroit News reported.

