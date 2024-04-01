Democrat goes on CNN to attack Speaker Johnson for standing up for Easter after Biden honors transgender ideology on same day

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) attacked Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Easter Sunday for criticizing the Biden administration's decision to honor transgender people on Christians' most holy holiday.

On Friday, Biden issued a proclamation to celebrate "Transgender Day of Visibility" on March 31, 2024 — the exact same day as Easter.

The proclamation declared, in part:

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union... Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation.

...

Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.

Johnson, like other Christians and Republicans, felt that Biden's decision to honor in a prominent way an ideology that is at odds with Christianity was insulting and something he would not have done to other religions.

The speaker thus accused Biden of having "betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ," a decision that Johnson called "outrageous and abhorrent."

"The American people are taking note," Johnson said.

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Warnock got personal and suggested that Christians who agree with Johnson are acting in an anti-Christian way.

"Apparently, the speaker finds trans people abhorrent," Warnock said despite Johnson not having said any such thing.

"The fact of the matter is: March 31 has been a day to lift up transgender people who endure violence and bigotry. Easter — the date changes every single day [sic]," Warnock continued. "But this is just one more instance of folks who do not know how to lead us trying to divide us.

"This is the opposite of the Christian faith," Warnock declared. "Jesus centered the marginalized. He centered the poor. And in a moment like this, we need voices, particularly voices of faith, who would use our faith not as a weapon to beat other people down, but as a bridge to bring all of us together."

Warnock is right: Jesus centered the poor, the marginalized, and the afflicted. He first announced the kingdom of God to people who knew not what it meant to have access to power.

And yet: The centralized power apparatus of the United States openly celebrates transgender people and condemns those who disagree with trans ideology.

That raises the question: Who's really marginalized here?

