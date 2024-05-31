'Sounds pretty good to me': Washington Commanders owner's wife says team name will remain 'for now'

The Washington Commanders, formerly Washington Redskins, may have squashed a few rumors in regard to the team returning to its old moniker.

The team was called the Redskins for 87 years until 2020 when the organization deemed itself offensive. It was changed to the temporary name of the Washington Football Team until 2022 when the Commanders became the official nickname.

Outkick reported that Marjorie Harris, wife of Commanders owner Josh Harris, was out and about taking part in a Day of Service in Washington, D.C., when she was asked about a possible return to the old name.

"As you would imagine, everybody has an opinion about the name," Harris told reporters. "Some good, some bad, some in the middle. And I think that, we have a lot of work to do, and so that name issue is going to be on the side for now until we can get things going."



Harris remarked that she was content with the team and happy about new quarterback, rookie, and second-overall draft pick Jayden Daniels.

'I had a whole day out in the community, and I kept referring to the team as the Commanders.'

Controversy has been surrounding the Washington team's name since at least 2016. At perhaps the height of, or at least the upswing of the woke era in politics, progressive voices declared the Redskins name as racist. This, despite the Washington Post conducting a poll of Native Americans that found nine out of 10 didn't find the name offensive.

The opinions of those whom the name was purported to be hurtful toward seemingly didn't matter, as the team would eventually change the name anyway. Despite reports of trademark denials and pressure from a Native American group, the Commanders name has persisted.

"Quite frankly, I had a whole day out in the community, and I kept referring to the team as the Commanders," Harris continued. "And you know what? Sounds pretty good to me. So, for now, it's the Commanders," she added.



Commanders coach Dan Quinn sparked rumors in the second week of May 2024 by sporting some allegedly bootleg Commanders merchandise. His shirt showcased the Commanders "W" logo with a Native American feather hanging off of it, reminiscent of the old Redskins' logo.

He would later call wearing it a lapse in judgment, while the Commanders provided "no organizational comment" on the matter.

This sparked another poll by the Washington Post, which revealed more fans disliked the name Commanders than liked it.

Commanders fans specifically liked or loved the name at a rate of 32%, while 57% of the team's fans said they dislike or hate the name.

Only 31% of respondents in the D.C. area liked or loved the name, while 49% disliked or hated it. Another 31% of overall sports fans liked or loved versus 53% who disliked or hated it.

