'It's gonna sting': NFL manager says liberal state tax proposal will hurt team's prospects

The general manager of the Seattle Seahawks football team says a new tax proposal from Democrats will make it much harder for him to sign new players.

On Wednesday, Washington state Democrats passed a proposal to impose a 9.9% state income tax on high earners, and it awaits the governor's signature to be put into law.

'So yeah, it's going to sting from a recruiting standpoint.'

General manager John Schneider said during a radio interview Thursday that the team would lose an advantage it had to lure players away from high-tax states if the proposal passed and that it would affect other sports teams in the state as well.

"All the pro teams here in town, it's always been a huge attraction, especially competing with the California teams. It's been a big deal for us," he said, referring to California's high state income tax. "So yeah, it's going to sting from a recruiting standpoint."

He added that some players' agents texted him to say, "Hey, can't use that anymore, buddy, you know?"

Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, has already pledged to sign the tax proposal. It will likely face legal challenges, but if it's implemented, the state would begin taking payments in 2029.

"Dang, it's gonna sting. There's no question about it," Schneider reiterated.

The "millionaire's tax" will apply to those who earn $1 million or more, which would apply to any free agent signed by the Seahawks because the NFL minimum salary in 2026 for players who have already played one season is over $1 million.

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Critics of the law say it will lead to high-earning individuals and companies moving from the state to avoid taxes and taking their revenue with them.

Billionaire Howard Schultz announced his move from Washington state just this month as the bill was progressing through the legislature. Although he did not cite the tax as part of the reason for his departure, he fled to Florida, which has no state income tax.

The Seahawks won the Super Bowl championship in February after handily defeating the New England Patriots with a score of 29 to 13.

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