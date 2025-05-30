Former Clinton operative lashes out at CNN host for saying Democrats seen as 'slow' and slug-like: 'That is ridiculous'

A longtime ally of Hillary Clinton refused to address flailing support for the Democratic Party and told a CNN host he was being "ridiculous" for bringing up the results of a recent focus group.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), co-chair for Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign, was interviewed by CNN's John Berman, who told the congresswoman that a liberal focus group compared Dems to "tortoises, slugs, or sloths." These labels were coupled with descriptors like "slow, plodding, [and] passive," while Republicans were seen as "apex predators" like lions or sharks.

'I'm focused on the humans I represent, not, you know, animal comparisons.'

Wasserman Schultz refused to accept the reality that Democrats are being labeled as weak by voters and blamed the source of the information instead: an article from the New York Times.

"John, I'm not focused on the animals that some New York Times reporter compares the political parties to. My constituents are human beings. And the human beings that I represent are facing devastating health care cuts."

As Berman stared blankly, Wasserman Schultz continued sidestepping the accusations and seemingly ignored the point.

"I'm focused on the humans I represent, not, you know, animal comparisons."



Berman persisted, telling the congresswoman that it was "the voters who were making the comparison with animals," not the journalist.

Wasserman Schultz was not having it, though, and stayed on message.

"John, you said they were asked to compare the parties. So they were prompted to compare the parties to animals. That is ridiculous. I've watched a lot of focus groups, and I know that the people that I represent want me fighting for the humans, the families that I represent."

After praising Democrat policy and criticizing Republicans, the 58-year-old started directly attacking the president as a "dictator" who has employed racists.

"[Voters] don't want a lawless dictator of a president who hires anti-Semites and who then acts like he's trying to fight to protect the Jewish community," Wasserman Schultz cried.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) speaks at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Wasserman Schultz has bounced around as a House member from Florida over the last 20 years. She served in the 20th district from 2005 to 2013, the 23rd district from 2013 to 2023, and the 25th district from 2023 to the present.

After serving on Clinton's 2008 campaign, she was elected chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2011. She resigned in 2016, however, after the infamous John Podesta email leaks showed the DNC heavily favored Clinton over Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primaries.

