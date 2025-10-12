Watch Allie Beth Stuckey demolish progressive Christians

Allie Beth Stuckey, BlazeTV host of “Relatable,” recently debated 20 liberal Christians on the newest installment of Jubilee's popular "Surrounded" series.

The format is simple: Stuckey sits at a small table in the middle of 20 self-identified "progressive Christians" and makes four claims. Then, one by one, her debate opponents rush to a chair opposite Stuckey and debate her until a majority of the debate participants vote that person out. The process repeats for each of Stuckey's claims.



Here are the topics that Stuckey debated:

The Bible says that marriage is only between one man and one woman. Abortion is a grave moral evil. Empathy can be toxic and lead to sin. Progressivism and Christianity are at odds.





Before the debate, Stuckey revealed that Charlie Kirk — the greatest debater of our time — offered her sage advice on how to win this Jubilee debate.



"I wanted to cancel this debate, because it was right after Charlie died and the day before his memorial. But then I remembered that this was the last real conversation CK and I had. He was such a good friend," Stuckey wrote on X. "I took your advice, Charlie. Thanks for everything."

In text messages, Kirk advised Stuckey that "it's very important every time they make a claim" to question "is that biblical?" and "by what standard [do] you believe that?"

"You have them up against a wall — they will TRY and get you on a major difference of something prescriptive vs. descriptive — MOST of the ugly stuff of the Old Testament is DESCRIBING not PRESCRIBING to us. Very important difference," Kirk wrote in one text message.

Kirk, who participated in a Jubilee debate himself, also advised Stuckey of the "best two questions to ALWAYS ask."

"What do you mean by that exactly?" "What biblical evidence do you have to support that?"

"Those two questions can buy you time at any point; you can use them as a way to play offense," Kirk explained.

