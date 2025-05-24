Watch: Donald Trump's West Point commencement address: 'You are winners, every single one of you'

On Saturday, President Donald Trump traveled to West Point, New York to deliver the commencement address at the United States Military Academy. He arrived at the event on Marine One and walked through a line of saluting cadets. According to Fox News, he was greeted by chants of "USA! USA!."

Trump strode to the microphone clad in his signature red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap. He then began his nearly hour long address by congratulating the graduating cadets. He told them, "you are winners, every single one of you."

His speech touched on areas of foreign policy and what Trump sees as the role of the military as he works to remake the world order.

Fox reported that he told the graduates, "The job of the U.S. is not to host drag shows or transform foreign countries, to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun. The military's job is to dominate and foe and annihilate any threat to America, anywhere, anytime and anywhere."

WATCH the whole speech below:

