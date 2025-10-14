WATCH: President Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump will fulfill his promise to give Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, the day that marks the late conservative leader's 32nd birthday.

On September 11, President Trump announced that he would award Kirk the Medal of Freedom. Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while holding an event at Utah Valley University.

While announcing the award, Trump called Kirk "a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people." Kirk was known as a leading advocate of free speech and open debate, with his open-mic conversations on college campuses across the country drawing large crowds.

Trump and Kirk were close allies. Kirk used his organizations Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action to mobilize voters for the 2020 and 2024 elections. His efforts have been credited as instrumental in reshaping the GOP and helping Trump return to the White House. President Trump traveled to Phoenix to deliver remarks at Kirk's memorial service on September 21.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest award the United States can bestow on a civilian. Previous recipients include William F. Buckley Jr., Milton Friedman, and Rush Limbaugh. Kirk's medal will be presented to his widow, Erika. Kirk's two children are also expected to attend, as is Vice President JD Vance — a longtime friend and ally of Kirk. The ceremony will take place in the White House Rose Garden.

