Watch wild dashcam video of hit-and-run crash that led to bizarre chain of events culminating in arrest of rock star's wife

Newly released dashcam video shows the moment of a crazy hit-and-run accident involving multiple vehicles in Southern California last week that led to a bizarre chain of events culminating in the arrest of the wife of rock band Weezer's bassist.

As Blaze News previously reported, 51-year-old best-selling author Jillian Lauren Shriner was arrested last Tuesday and charged with attempted murder of a peace officer.

'It’s crazy how just one man can cause so much chaos.'

Shriner exited her home in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles at the same time police swarmed the area to search for three suspects involved in a hit-and-run incident. Police say Shriner was armed with a handgun.

“The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun multiple times; however, she refused," according to the police report obtained by KNBC-TV. "Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Citing Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Forkish, the Los Angeles Times reported that Shriner "pointed her gun at officers" and "opened fire."

Cops allegedly returned fire and shot Shriner in the shoulder, and then she fled into her home.

Shriner then purportedly exited her house and surrendered to the police. She was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police reportedly recovered a 9mm handgun from Shriner's home.

Shriner — the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner — was taken into custody but released after posting a $1 million bond.

Police officers reportedly apprehended the alleged hit-and-run driver in a neighboring back yard. Video seemingly shows the suspect attempting to blend into the neighborhood by watering a garden and wearing only his boxers.

The man was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor hit-and-run. He allegedly got into a car crash with two other vehicles on a nearby freeway.

KABC-TV released wild dashcam video of the crash, as well as the suspect fleeing the crime scene with clothes and a guitar.

Video shows a gray sedan swerving across multiple lanes, slamming into a black car, and then a Tesla crashing into the other vehicles from the rear.

David Gonzalez was driving his brand-new Telsa when he was involved in the three-car collision.

“I thought I was in an episode of 'GTA,'" Gonzalez said of the crash, referring to the Grand Theft Auto video game. "Honestly, that stuff just doesn’t happen."

Gonzalez suffered an injured back and broken arm in the crash and will require surgery.

His Tesla, which he purchased just two weeks ago, was totaled.

Gonzalez said of the events following the car crash, "Ripple effect. At the moment, I had no clue what happened after, but it’s crazy how just one man can cause so much chaos."

Shriner is scheduled to return to court on April 30.

